Pictured: Pre-filled injector device/iStock, sunny
First Round of Humira Biosimilar Launches in US
AbbVie’s Humira will now face competition from new biosimilars, including Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cyltezo, Celltrion’s Yuflyma, Organon and Samsung’s Hadlima, and Sandoz’s Hyrimoz.
July 3, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of JHVEPhoto/GettyImages
Drug Development
FDA Weekly Review: Daewoong, Novavax, Preceptis and More
The FDA is busy accepting drug applications, granting specialty designations and approving drugs for market. Here’s a look at this week’s FDA activity.
August 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Organon Declares International Women’s Day a Corporate Holiday
The global women’s health company took another step in its initiative to encourage healthcare equality for women by declaring March 8, International Women’s Day, an annual holiday.
February 2, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Claudia Beezhold
Business
Merck Spinout Launches to Tackle Global Women’s Health Care Problems
Organon’s focus will center on reproductive health, health conditions, and issues unique to women and diseases that disproportionately impact women.
June 3, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Business
Movers and Shakers Oct. 1
Here’s a look at who shook things up in the world of pharma and biotech this week.
September 28, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Future Leaders of the Next Generation of Business People
Business
A Flurry of Leadership Changes in Biotech
The past few days has had a flurry of activity in the industry with leadership changes. Let’s take a look at some of those!
September 26, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Beach
The Day In Review: Schering-Plough Corporation Buys Organon For $14.4 Billion
March 12, 2007
 · 
1 min read
BioForest
National Institutes of Health (NIH) Awards Nearly $11.5 Million To Support Science Education Programs
January 4, 2007
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
The Day In Review: ImClone Systems Incorporated Loses Erbitux Patent Fight
September 19, 2006
 · 
1 min read
IN THE PRESS
Pharm Country
European Medicines Agency (EMA) Validates Henlius and Organon Filings for Prolia® and Xgeva® (denosumab) Biosimilar Candidate HLX14
May 24, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Organon Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May 2, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Business
Organon To Report First Quarter 2024 Results and Host Conference Call on May 2, 2024
April 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Phase 3 Comparative Clinical Study of Prolia® and Xgeva® (denosumab) Biosimilar Candidate HLX14 Met Primary Endpoints
April 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
Organon Launches U.S. Grant Programs and Listening Tour as Part of “Her Plan Is Her Power,” Reaching High-Need Communities To Help Reduce Unplanned Pregnancies
February 20, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Organon Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
February 15, 2024
 · 
24 min read
Business
Organon To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Host Conference Call on February 15, 2024
February 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Organon’s XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) Vaginal Gel 2% Available Nationwide to Treat Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) in Females Aged 12 and Older
January 10, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Pharm Country
Organon To Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
December 21, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Organon & Lilly Enter Commercialization Agreement in Europe for Two Migraine Medicines
December 18, 2023
 · 
8 min read
