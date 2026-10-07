NeuroLife Appoints Christopher Coburn and Matthew Thomas to Board of Directors

Healthcare and business leaders bring strategic expertise to support the next phase of growth.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroLife®, a neurotechnology company developing non-invasive solutions to help restore function and independence for people living with stroke and spinal cord injury, today announced the appointment of Christopher Coburn and Matthew Thomas to its Board of Directors.

The appointments strengthen NeuroLife's leadership as the company advances its next phase of development and commercialization.

"We are pleased to welcome Chris and Matt to the NeuroLife Board of Directors," said Jon Snyder, CEO of NeuroLife. "Their expertise in healthcare innovation, commercialization and business growth will help guide our strategy as we work to bring our technology to more people who can benefit from it."

Coburn is a nationally recognized healthcare innovation leader and serves as Chief Innovation Officer at Mass General Brigham. Throughout his career, he has helped accelerate the commercialization of hundreds of medical technologies and played a leading role in building one of the nation's most successful healthcare innovation ecosystems.

"Neurotechnology continues to be an exciting and rapidly evolving field with the potential to create meaningful impact," Coburn said. "I am honored to serve on the board and contribute to the organization's long-term vision and stewardship."

Thomas is an accomplished executive and business leader with extensive experience guiding organizations through growth and strategic transformation. His expertise in scaling innovative companies and building sustainable business models will support NeuroLife's continued expansion.

"NeuroLife is addressing an important need in rehabilitation medicine through a promising technology platform," Thomas said. "I look forward to working with the board and leadership team as the company continues to grow."

NeuroLife's non-invasive neurotechnology platform helps people affected by stroke and spinal cord injury regain function by harnessing the brain's natural ability to learn and adapt. The company launched in June 2026 and is advancing partnerships, clinical engagement and commercialization efforts.

About NeuroLife

NeuroLife is the market-facing brand of ActivateNeuro, Inc., formed through a partnership between Battelle and the Neuro Technology Institute to advance next-generation non-invasive neurotechnology. Built on Battelle’s multidisciplinary research and a clinically informed development path, NeuroLife develops neurotechnology that incorporates high-density neuromuscular sensing, intelligent decoding and adaptive stimulation to increase the potential for personalized, data-informed rehabilitation experiences for people recovering from stroke or spinal cord injury.

Media Contact

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org