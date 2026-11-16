NeOnc CEO Amir Heshmatpour’s 2026 Open-Market Share Purchases Exceed $1.5 Million

Latest purchase of 30,000 shares brings year-to-date total to 371,000 shares

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTHI) today announced that Amir F. Heshmatpour, its Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, purchased 30,000 shares of NeOnc common stock on the open market on November 13, 2026. The transaction brings his 2026 open-market purchases to 371,000 shares for more than $1.5 million, including 180,000 shares in November. Mr. Heshmatpour used personal funds, and NeOnc issued no shares in connection with the purchases.

Since NeOnc reported topline Phase 2a results for intranasal NEO100 on August 12, 2026, Mr. Heshmatpour has purchased 291,000 shares for more than $1 million.

“I’ve continued to buy NeOnc shares with my own funds because I believe in the work our team is doing for patients with brain cancer,” said Mr. Heshmatpour. “That conviction has only grown after spending time with children receiving investigational NEO100 through our compassionate care program at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi. What I’ve witnessed firsthand there has stayed with me. As I’ve said before, I believe God’s hand is in this work.”

NeOnc has a Type B End-of-Phase meeting scheduled with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early January 2027 to seek feedback on a potential accelerated approval pathway for investigational intranasal NEO100 and the design of a proposed Phase 3 confirmatory trial.

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for central nervous system cancers. Its investigational programs include intranasal NEO100 and oral NEO212. NEO212 has completed Phase 1 dose escalation and is advancing toward Phase 2 development. NeOnc exclusively licenses a worldwide portfolio of issued patents and pending applications from the University of Southern California related to NEO100, NEO212 and other drug candidates and delivery approaches. For more information, visit https://neonc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the FDA meeting, the topics to be discussed, a potential accelerated approval pathway, the proposed NEO100 Phase 3 trial, the Company’s clinical development programs, and the clinical potential of NEO100 and NEO212. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. NEO100 is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority; future studies may not demonstrate safety or efficacy; results from compassionate use involving individual patients may not be predictive of results in clinical trials; clinical development remains subject to applicable clinical, regulatory and institutional requirements; and no regulatory pathway or marketing approval is assured. The scheduling of the FDA meeting does not establish FDA agreement on a development plan, an accelerated approval pathway or eventual approval of NEO100. NEO212 is also investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority. The NEO100 Phase 2a study was a single-arm, open-label study that was not powered as a confirmatory trial. The Company will require substantial additional capital to fund its operations, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should consider the risk factors described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

“NEO100” and “NEO212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Company Contact:

info@neonc.com

Investor Contact:

Jon Nugent

Jon Nugent Communications

jon@jonnugent.com

205-566-3026

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.