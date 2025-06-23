Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Highlights Parkinson’s Disease Research at 2025 EAN and ATMRD Congresses

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced poster presentations on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson's disease (PD) will be shared at the 11th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), taking place June 21-24 in Helsinki, Finland, and the 4th Annual Advanced Therapeutics in Movement & Related Disorders Congress (ATMRD), being held June 27-30 in Washington D.C. ND0612 is being evaluated as a 24-hour, continuous, subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD).

"Being part of both EAN and ATMRD gives us the opportunity to engage with the broader neurology community, while spotlighting a range of data on ND0612 across two key scientific forums," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, MTPA. "Our presence at these meetings reflects our dedication to supporting scientific exchange and sharing insights from our latest research focused on evaluating motor fluctuations in Parkinson's disease."

EAN 2025 Presentation Details



MTPA will be presenting one e-poster describing the effect of treatment with ND0612 on OFF and ON episodes, their duration, and transitions, in people experiencing motor fluctuations, as observed from the pivotal Phase 3 BouNDless study (NCT04006210) and its one-year open-label extension (OLE) phase.

Effect of 24-hour Subcutaneous Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion (Investigational ND0612) on Motor Fluctuations in the Phase 3 BouNDless Study ( Joaquim J. Ferreira , M.D., Ph.D.; University of Lisbon )



ePoster #EPR-052, Movement Disorders 1 Session: 2:35-2:40 p.m. EEST , June 21

ATMRD 2025 Presentation Details



Presentations will detail findings from the Phase 3 BouNDless trial, including data derived from patient-reported outcomes assessing quality of life in people with PD experiencing motor fluctuations who are being treated with ND0612, as well as one-year outcomes from the BouNDless OLE phase. Additionally, a poster describing the characterization of dopaminergic treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs) reported in ND0612-treated patients will be shared. MTPA's posters will be viewable in the Exhibit Hall on June 27, 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. EDT.

Dopaminergic Adverse Events With 24-hour Subcutaneous Infusion of Investigational ND0612 ( Huyen Phan , Pharm.D.; MTPA)



Poster #P42

Quality of Life With 24-hour subcutaneous Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion (Investigational ND0612): QoL Results from a Phase 3, Randomized, Active-Controlled Study ( Amanda Goldberg , MPAS, PA-C; MTPA)



Poster #P412

Long-Term Efficacy of 24-hour Subcutaneous Levodopa/Carbidopa Infusion (Investigational ND0612) for Motor Fluctuations in Parkinson's Disease ( Rajesh Pahwa , M.D., FAAN; University of Kansas Medical Center )



Poster #P32

About ND0612



ND0612 is an investigational drug-device combination therapy – a 24-hour, continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Development of investigational ND0612 is being led by NeuroDerm Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC).

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.



Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation



Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678, and focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety. In addition, MTPC is working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/

About NeuroDerm Ltd.



NeuroDerm Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Media inquiries:



Media_MTPA@mt-pharma-us.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-tanabe-pharma-america-highlights-parkinsons-disease-research-at-2025-ean-and-atmrd-congresses-302486508.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America