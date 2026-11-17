New Findings Highlight MIRA-55's Potent CB2 Activation With More Than 500-Fold Separation From Measured Mu, Delta, and Kappa Opioid Receptor Interactions

MIRA-55's Differentiated Profile Combines CB2/CB1 Activity, Brain Penetration, and Distinct Signaling With Encouraging Preclinical Pain Relief, Reduced Inflammation, and Anxiolytic-Like Effects Without Significant THC-Like Motor Impairment

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies for neurologic, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, today announced new pharmacological findings for MIRA-55, its investigational oral drug candidate for inflammatory pain.

Expanded receptor screening demonstrated substantial separation between MIRA-55's potent CB2 receptor activation and measured interactions with other biological targets, including approximately 680-fold separation from mu opioid receptors and 540-fold separation from kappa opioid receptors. The compound also showed no substantial inhibition of COX-1 or COX-2 at the tested concentrations, suggesting a selective pharmacological approach distinct from conventional opioid and COX-inhibiting pain or anti-inflammatory medications.

These findings build on MIRA-55's previously reported pharmacological and preclinical results, providing additional support for its development as a potentially differentiated non-opioid treatment for inflammatory pain.

A Potentially Differentiated Mechanism for Inflammatory Pain

MIRA-55's potential differentiation extends beyond activation of a single receptor. Previously reported studies demonstrated potent CB2 activation alongside measurable CB1 activity, two receptors involved in complementary biological pathways associated with pain and inflammation.

CB2 helps regulate inflammation, pain sensitivity, and the body's response to tissue injury, while CB1 plays an important role in how pain signals are transmitted and processed by the nervous system. Together, these activities raise the possibility that MIRA-55 could address both the underlying inflammatory processes contributing to pain and the neurological pathways involved in pain perception.

Previously reported studies also demonstrated that orally administered MIRA-55 reaches brain tissue in animals. This is particularly relevant because pain is not only generated at the site of inflammation but is also processed and regulated by the brain. Brain penetration may therefore provide MIRA-55 with the opportunity to influence central pain-processing pathways in addition to peripheral inflammation.

MIRA-55 has also demonstrated distinct effects on β-arrestin and Gi/cAMP signaling, two pathways through which cannabinoid receptors regulate cellular activity. Functional studies showed inhibition of agonist-induced β-arrestin recruitment with limited antagonism of Gi/cAMP signaling. This distinction may be particularly important because broad disruption of CB1 signaling has been associated with psychiatric adverse effects in previously developed cannabinoid-targeting drugs. MIRA-55's pathway-dependent pharmacology may provide a potential basis for a differentiated CNS behavioral profile. Supporting this possibility, previously reported animal studies demonstrated an anxiolytic-like signal and encouraging exploratory behaviors, alongside the absence of significant THC-like motor impairment.

Previously reported animal studies also demonstrated encouraging analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects. In an acute inflammatory pain model, oral MIRA-55 demonstrated greater pain relief than injected morphine, while a separate chronic inflammatory pain study showed sustained pain relief comparable to celecoxib, alongside reductions in inflammation-associated swelling.

Scientific Perspective

"What makes MIRA-55 particularly compelling is the possibility of addressing pain through complementary biological pathways," said Dr. Itzchak Angel, CSA of MIRA. "Our findings suggest a pharmacological profile that may influence both the inflammatory processes that contribute to pain and how pain signals are processed in the nervous system. The combination of brain penetration, distinct receptor signaling, a broad receptor selectivity profile, and encouraging preclinical efficacy without significant THC-like motor impairment gives us a strong scientific rationale for believing MIRA-55 could represent a differentiated approach to pain treatment."

Management Commentary

"We're building a differentiated pain franchise focused on significant unmet medical needs," said Erez Aminov, CEO of MIRA. "MIRA-55 is designed to address inflammatory pain, while Ketamir-2 targets neuropathic pain and is advancing toward Phase 2 proof of concept in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Our strategy is to translate encouraging science into clinical evidence that can support meaningful treatment options for patients and create long-term value through future strategic partnerships."

Development Outlook

MIRA continues advancing MIRA-55 through preclinical and IND-enabling activities, targeting an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission in the first half of 2027.

Additional preclinical evaluations are ongoing, including measurements of inflammatory cytokines to further characterize MIRA-55's effects on inflammatory signaling.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies designed to address significant unmet medical needs in pain and metabolic disorders. The Company is building a differentiated pain therapeutics franchise alongside an oral obesity program. Its lead candidate, Ketamir-2, is being developed for neuropathic pain, initially targeting chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Ketamir-2 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical testing and is advancing toward Phase 2a under an active IND. MIRA's pipeline also includes MIRA-55, an investigational oral therapy for inflammatory pain, and SKNY-1, an investigational oral therapy for obesity. Following scientific review, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has determined that all three candidates are not classified as controlled substances.

About MIRA-55

MIRA-55 is an investigational novel oral synthetic cannabinoid analog being developed for inflammatory pain. The compound has demonstrated potent CB2 activation, measurable CB1 activity, brain penetration, and distinct receptor signaling across β-arrestin and Gi/cAMP pathways. Preclinical studies have also shown encouraging analgesic and anti-inflammatory activity, anxiolytic-like effects, and exploratory behavioral findings without significant THC-like motor impairment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “potential,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential, mechanism of action, development plans, regulatory pathway, safety profile, efficacy, anticipated clinical development, commercialization prospects, market opportunity, and future development of MIRA-55, SKNY-1, Ketamir-2, and the Company’s other product candidates.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as management’s current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to preclinical and clinical development, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the outcome of future studies, reliance on third parties, intellectual property protection, financing needs, market conditions, and the other risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings, available at www.sec.gov and in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mirapharmaceuticals.com. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties.

Investor and Media Contact

Krystina Quintana

MIRA Pharmaceuticals

info@mirapharma.com

(786) 432-9792