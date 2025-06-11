Messenger RNA Market Research Report 2025-2035, Competitive Analysis of Pfizer, GSK, Arcturus Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Beam Therapeutics, Moderna, Oncotelic, SK Bioscience, Sangamo, Sanofi CureVac

mRNA Market Surges: The global mRNA market is booming, fueled by the success of COVID-19 vaccines, with applications expanding to cancer and genetic disorders. Driven by public-private investments, the industry sees pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer and Moderna spearheading innovations. Despite challenges such as high costs, the market is set for substantial growth through 2035, with North America leading due to its robust healthcare infrastructure. Recent collaborations, such as Etherna Immunotherapies with Dropshot Therapeutics, are further accelerating RNA therapeutic developments.

The global messenger RNA market is currently in the growth stage of its lifecycle, driven by the rapid success of mRNA vaccines, particularly for COVID-19, which has expanded its applications to other infectious diseases and therapeutic areas such as cancer and genetic disorders. This growth is supported by significant investments from both public and private sectors, accelerating research and development in mRNA technology. The market is witnessing increased interest from pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms aiming to diversify mRNA applications beyond vaccines into gene therapies and cancer immunotherapies.

Increasing demand for messenger RNA therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global messenger RNA market during the forecast period 2025-2035.The global messenger RNA market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in diagnostic technologies, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.



However, challenges such as high production costs, delivery system optimization, and long-term safety concerns still exist. As research progresses and regulatory bodies fast-track approvals, the market is expected to continue to grow. Over the next few years, mRNA-based therapeutics will likely become a critical part of the global healthcare landscape, making this a dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

North America is expected to dominate the global messenger RNA market during the forecast period due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence, and increased awareness of the disease. The region also benefits from regulatory advantages and a strong pharmaceutical presence, which accelerates the availability of effective treatments and drives the growth of the global messenger RNA market.

Product/Innovation Strategy: Product launches and innovations in the global messenger RNA market are focused on advancing treatment options to improve patient care. These innovations aim to enhance the efficacy of therapies and streamline the detection and management of the disease. Key players in the market, such as Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Etherna Immunotherapies NV, and Dropshot Therapeutics, have been involved in the development of therapies for messenger RNA.



Competitive Strategy: Enterprises led by market leaders in the global messenger RNA market are continuously working on updating their product portfolios with innovative treatments to maintain competitiveness. A detailed competitive benchmarking of the key players has been conducted, providing insights into how these companies compare in terms of product offerings, market share, and innovation. This benchmarking provides readers with a clear understanding of the market landscape and the positions of the leading players. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, will help readers identify untapped revenue opportunities in the market.



Regulatory Activities: In April 2025, the U.S. FDA granted fast-track designation to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. for its self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine candidate, ARCT-2304.

In January 2025, Etherna Immunotherapies NV announced a strategic collaboration with Dropshot Therapeutics. This partnership combines the advanced platforms of both companies to accelerate the development of RNA-based therapeutics and facilitate the creation of multiple new drug candidates across various indications.

In May 2024, Achilles Therapeutics announced a research collaboration with Arcturus Therapeutics to explore second-generation personalized mRNA cancer vaccines. This partnership aims to leverage both companies' expertise in mRNA technology to develop innovative, personalized cancer treatments.

The following are the drivers for the global messenger RNA market:

Advancements in mRNA Technology

Rising Demand for mRNA Vaccines

Growing Applications in Cancer Therapy

The global messenger RNA market is expected to face some limitations, too, due to the following challenges:

High Cost of mRNA Production

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

ModernaTX, Inc.

Oncotelic Inc.

SK Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

CureVac N.V.

