Report: 2026 Employment Outlook

January 28, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

BioSpace’s 2026 U.S. Life Sciences Employment Outlook examines the state of the biopharma workforce amid ongoing funding pressure, elevated layoffs and cautious hiring sentiment, while highlighting early signals of stabilization and cautious optimism for the year ahead.

We collected data and insights from more than 1,600 respondents to bring you:

  • Anticipated hiring activity and trends based on employer surveys
  • Data-driven insights into job postings and application activity
  • Workforce perspectives on funding conditions, labor market health and job search activity

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2026 Employment Outlook Report below.

BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
