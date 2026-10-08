Medisca and EUROAPI Form Strategic Partnership to Strengthen API Access for Pharmaceutical Compounding

This partnership brings together EUROAPI’s European pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and Medisca’s compounding expertise to expand access, strengthen its API portfolio and advance collaboration in peptides.

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APIs--Medisca and EUROAPI have formed a strategic partnership focused on expanding API access for pharmaceutical compounding, creating differentiated access in North America and establishing a broader framework for international growth and peptide collaboration.

For more than three decades, Medisca has built its business around the evolving needs of pharmaceutical compounders. That starts with the products it chooses to bring to market but extends much further to the manufacturers behind them, the documentation and technical information supporting them, and the quality systems that carry those products through to the customer.

The partnership with EUROAPI advances that approach. Under the new strategic partnership, Medisca becomes EUROAPI’s first strategic distribution partner focused on bringing its European-manufactured APIs to the North American compounding market. The collaboration includes exclusive supply arrangements for selected APIs and creates a framework to expand the offering over time, enter additional markets and advance new areas of pharmaceutical innovation.

For customers, the value goes beyond adding more APIs to a catalogue. The partnership creates a stronger connection between manufacturing expertise and the needs of the compounding market, supported by technical information, product documentation and Medisca’s direct customer insight. This allows Medisca to respond more closely to what compounders need today and continue adapting its offering as those needs change.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in the growth of Medisca,” said Peng Li, Chief Business Officer at Medisca. “EUROAPI brings deep manufacturing and technical expertise, with a strong focus on quality, green chemistry and sustainability. These strengths align with the evolving needs of the compounding market as personalized medicine continues to grow across telehealth, wellness and new areas of patient care. Together, we are expanding API access, building new opportunities across markets and advancing collaboration in peptides. We are proud to partner with EUROAPI and confident in the long-term potential of what we can build together.”

At the center of the partnership is a shared ambition to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise, technical rigor and a strong quality foundation closer to the evolving needs of the compounding industry. Medisca’s approach begins at the source, with the manufacturer, the specifications and technical documentation behind an API and continues through the quality systems and controls that support it through to the customer. Through the partnership, EUROAPI will provide available technical and regulatory information relating to the APIs, strengthening the connection between manufacturing expertise and Medisca’s quality infrastructure. EUROAPI’s focus on green chemistry, and sustainability further supports Medisca’s commitment to responsible sourcing and broader social impact.

The relationship is also designed to grow. Medisca and EUROAPI intend to collaborate on customer initiatives, training and commercial activities, while adding new APIs over time and evaluating opportunities across additional markets.

Advancing collaboration in peptides

Peptides are an important area of strategic collaboration for Medisca and EUROAPI. As Medisca continues to expand its global peptide strategy for pharmaceutical compounding and personalized medicine, the companies intend to explore opportunities that combine Medisca’s market expertise with EUROAPI’s capabilities in complex API development and manufacturing. The collaboration creates a foundation to advance their work in peptides as the market continues to evolve.

“Medisca’s depth of expertise in pharmaceutical compounding and its close understanding of the market make it a strong strategic partner for EUROAPI,” said Frederic Robert, Chief Commercial Officer at EUROAPI. “This relationship creates new opportunities to broaden access to our APIs, expand our reach in the compounding market and develop our collaboration in areas such as peptides. We see significant potential to grow together over the long term.”

For Medisca, the partnership marks another step in its broader strategy to strengthen its API offering through direct relationships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, expand differentiated access for customers and build for the next generation of personalized medicine.

To explore EUROAPI-manufactured APIs available through Medisca, visit www.medisca.com

About Medisca

Founded in 1989, Medisca is a leader in personalized medicine and pharmaceutical supply chain solutions, with a vast portfolio of over 2,000 products complemented by a library of 10,000+ proprietary and customized medication formulas, expertise and services in pharmaceutical compounding, continuing healthcare education, and analytical testing. Providing finely-tuned solutions to diverse wellness sectors in numerous markets globally, Medisca is bridging the gaps in healthcare and empowering personalized wellness for all. For more information, visit www.medisca.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active pharmaceutical ingredients to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while also developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

With strong R&D capabilities and five manufacturing sites located in Europe, EUROAPI provides its clients with high-quality API solutions in more than 80 countries. Our 3000+ people are committed to building together the future of public health by advancing and securing access to essential active ingredients, at the core of the healthcare value chain. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris: EAPI. Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Medisca Communications

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