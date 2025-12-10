Medicenna Therapeutics to Host a Live Webinar with Q&A to Discuss Updated MDNA11 Clinical Data

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines for the treatment of cancer as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases is pleased to announce that it will host a live webinar on December 10, 2025 at 08:30 AM Eastern Time.

As previously announced, Medicenna will present updated clinical data from the ABILITY-1 Phase 1/2 Study, evaluating MDNA11 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, on December 10th at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2025. The webinar will have Medicenna’s management team and the presenting Principal Investigator along with commentary from key opinion leaders to discuss the updated data.

Medicenna Therapeutics – KOL Webinar | Live Event Details:

Date: December 10, 2025

Live Webinar with Q&A Registration: Participants can register for the webinar through the link: [ Registration

The webinar will feature presentations from Medicenna's executive and scientific advisory team, including Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO, Dr. Arash Yavari, Director of Clinical Strategy, and the presenting Principal Investigator Dr. André Mansinho, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon. Additional commentary from key opinion leaders and live Q&A will follow the presentation.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s first-in-class targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bispecific, MDNA113, is in development for solid tumors and was designed using the Company’s proprietary BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) platforms. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

