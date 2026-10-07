Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) Will Publish Updated Wound-Monitoring Testing Results on October 12

Improved Internal Evaluation of Image Quality, Wound-Boundary Segmentation and Sequential Comparison Scheduled for the Corporate Website as AI Vision Models Continue Training

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that updated internal testing results and capability notes for its MDCE Wound Monitoring application will be published on the Company's corporate website on Monday, October 12, 2026.

The update will be posted at https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

This release follows the Company's September 28 announcement that wound monitoring had moved from a roadmap item into structured internal evaluation of sequential wound imaging. That step opened the testing track. October 12 is the reporting step: a public technical summary of how the current models are performing inside that evaluation, and which capabilities have advanced as training continues.

MDCE Wound Monitoring is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging application intended to help users capture sequential smartphone images of a wound and review visible change over time. The October 12 posting is expected to cover three technical layers now under active model training:

Image-quality scoring - whether successive user-captured frames are consistent enough in focus, distance, lighting and framing to support a comparison pass

- whether successive user-captured frames are consistent enough in focus, distance, lighting and framing to support a comparison pass Wound-boundary segmentation - edge definition and area organization used to isolate the visible wound region across sessions

- edge definition and area organization used to isolate the visible wound region across sessions Longitudinal comparison - alignment of the same site over time so appearance can be reviewed for possible improvement, stagnation or deterioration

The models remain in continuous training. Each evaluation cycle is designed to refine segmentation stability, reduce sensitivity to everyday capture noise, and tighten the comparison workflow that sits under the application. The October 12 note is intended as a progress readout of that work, not a product launch and not a clinical study result.

The commercial setting is large. The Company has previously cited the chronic wound care market as exceeding $20 billion annually and projected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, driven by diabetes, aging populations and the cost of late intervention. MDCE is building a monitoring workflow for that market. It is not claiming clearance, a launched device, or measured clinical outcomes.

"Investors have been hearing that wound monitoring is in testing. On October 12 they can read where that testing stands," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "The models are still training. Image quality, boundary segmentation and change-over-time comparison are the three layers we are measuring. Publishing the update on the corporate site is how we keep that work visible."

The wound-monitoring application remains in development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, wound care, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider. Any concerning change in a wound should be reviewed by a licensed clinician. References to testing results describe internal technical evaluation, not clinical efficacy.

Medical Care Technologies continues Melanoma Scan Beta volunteer-image review, StrainScan Pro enterprise demonstrations, Snapshot Recipes consumer activity, and subsidiary operations at Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding planned publication of testing updates, model training and development timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

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