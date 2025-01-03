SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the Company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2:15 pm PT. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Site, Events and Presentations.

About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com

Pennsylvania Events
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Carisma Therapeutics to Cut 34% of Staff, Reprioritize Pipeline
December 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of dragon statue and students at Drexel University
Partnered
Making the Grade: Drexel’s Biomedical Sciences Programs Boost Careers at All Stages
December 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights