Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Pictured: Human torso highlighting the liver with a liver cell background/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Opinion: Akero and Madrigal Face Off in the MASH Space
While Madrigal Pharmaceuticals secured the first FDA drug approval for metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis, Akero Therapeutics is developing what may serve as a viable alternative treatment for precirrhotic disease.
April 15, 2024
4 min read
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Madrigal’s Rezdiffra Energizes MASH Space, Sets Bar for Future Therapies
With its FDA approval last week and first-to-market advantage, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra will set the standard for other metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis candidates in development.
March 18, 2024
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of alphabetical letters ris
NASH or MASH: No Matter What You Call It, Madrigal’s FDA Approval Is a Big Deal
If you’re confused by the NASH versus MASH indication, you’re not alone.
March 15, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Fatty liver over a cell with torn paper
FDA Approves Madrigal’s Rezdiffra as First MASH Therapy
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is the first-ever approved therapy for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis—a decision experts say could signal a sea change in treatment of the disease.
March 12, 2024
6 min read
Jill Neimark
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front o
FDA Action Alert: Mirum, BMS, Madrigal and More
The FDA’s busy week ahead involves three decision dates for potential industry firsts and a highly anticipated advisory committee meeting for two CAR-T therapies.
March 7, 2024
6 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Madrigal Touts Positive Phase III NASH Data for Resmetirom Ahead of PDUFA Date
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced late-stage results published Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine for resmetirom as it awaits a March 14 PDUFA date.
February 9, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
A maze representing the complexity of NASH /Nicole
NASH on the Cusp: An Emerging Market Opportunity
The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis space is still a “big mystery,” analysts tell BioSpace, but its connection to weight loss could provide an additional opportunity for contenders.
October 20, 2023
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Madrigal Pursues $500M Public Offering with NASH Market Up for Grabs
With Intercept’s failure to emerge as the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis market leader, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is seeking to take leadership of the space fueled by a half-a-billion-dollar public offering.
September 29, 2023
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Adominal x-ray_iStock, utah778
Demise of Intercept’s NASH Program Highlights Safety Hurdles Facing the Space
Intercept’s failure to secure FDA approval for obeticholic acid (OCA) tablets in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis shines a light on safety challenges in the space, experts told BioSpace.
July 27, 2023
5 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Press Releases
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
August 7, 2024
14 min read
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shannon Kelley as General Counsel
August 2, 2024
2 min read
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Webcast on August 7, 2024
July 24, 2024
1 min read
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present Multiple Rezdiffra™ (resmetirom) and Health Economics Outcomes Research Abstracts in NASH/MASH at the EASL Congress
May 29, 2024
14 min read
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
May 7, 2024
15 min read
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Release First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Webcast on May 7, 2024
April 23, 2024
1 min read
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 16, 2024
April 16, 2024
1 min read
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Availability of Rezdiffra™ (resmetirom) for the Treatment of Patients with Noncirrhotic NASH with Moderate to Advanced Liver Fibrosis
April 9, 2024
13 min read
US Gastroenterologists Project Swift Uptake of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Rezdiffra (resmetirom) for the Treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)
April 5, 2024
4 min read
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 03, 2024
April 3, 2024
1 min read
