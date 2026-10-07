Lila Bio Expands Leadership Team with Kimberly Ma, M.S., as Chief Development Officer

Radiopharmaceutical development leader brings over two decades of global oncology clinical experience to Lila Bio, including senior roles at RayzeBio and Abdera Therapeutics.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lila Biologics (“Lila Bio”), an AI-driven targeted radiopharmaceutics company, today announced that Kimberly Ma, M.S., has been appointed Chief Development Officer. Ms. Ma brings more than 20 years of experience in oncology drug development including her recent leadership roles at Abdera Therapeutics and RayzeBio. At Abdera, Ms. Ma served as SVP, Clinical Development & Operations and on the Executive Committee supporting development of the lead clinical programs. Prior to that, Ms. Ma served as SVP, Clinical Operations at RayzeBio, leading the clinical operations team and supporting the company's $356.7 million IPO and $4.1 billion acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2024.

"I’m honored and delighted that Kim has joined our exceptional, lean, scrappy team. Kim has spent her career moving radiopharmaceuticals and oncology programs through development, from IND preparation to global trial execution," said Jake Kraft, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Lila Bio. "She has built clinical organizations from the ground up and has a successful track record of executing clinical trials globally. That's exactly the experience we need as we take our innovative radioligand therapy programs into the clinic. She’s going to be a key driver of Lila Bio’s near-term clinical proof-of-concept value creation in first-in-human studies, and the global clinical development required to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Lila Bio’s best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer patients."

“I am honored to join Lila Bio as the company applies AI and machine learning to design best-in-class targeted miniprotein radiopharmaceuticals," said Ms. Ma. "Lila Bio's platform lets us design molecules that reach tumors more precisely while limiting exposure to healthy tissue. I look forward to advancing these programs into the clinic and bringing new treatment options to patients with cancer.”

For more information about Lila Bio and its AI-driven Targeted RadioTherapy (TRT) platform, please visit: https://www.lila.bio/

About Lila Bio

Lila Bio is an AI-driven targeted radiopharmaceutics company pioneering the translation of best-in-class AI-designed miniprotein radioligand therapies (RLTs) to deliver life-changing treatment options to cancer patients. Lila Bio has an exciting discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly & Co. to explore and generate new AI-designed miniprotein radioconjugates against targets Lila Bio is not working on to expand the impact potential of Lila Bio’s platform technology.

Founded in late 2023, Lila Bio spun out of Nobel Laureate David Baker’s lab at the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design and is headquartered in the vibrant South Lake Union area of Seattle, WA.

Michele Fannuci

Lila Biologics, Inc.

206-588-3939

contact@lila.bio