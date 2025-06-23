Libertas Bio, a Formation Bio subsidiary, License of Gusacitinib, a Dual JAK/SYK Inhibitor, to Sanofi

Deal could be worth up to €545 million, including upfront and milestone payments, as well as low to mid-teen royalties based on future sales

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formation Bio, an AI-native pharma company focused on accelerating drug development, today announced that its subsidiary Libertas Bio has licensed gusacitinib, an oral dual JAK/SYK inhibitor, to Sanofi. Sanofi will explore its potential in a new indication not previously studied through a phase 1 study.

Formation Bio has licensed gusacitinib to Sanofi, who will explore its potential in a new indication.

Gusacitinib was acquired by Formation Bio (formerly known as TrialSpark) in late 2022 from Asana BioSciences as part of a broader portfolio of investigational medicines. This transaction with Sanofi ushers gusacitinib into its next stage of development, with Sanofi leveraging its global expertise in drug development and commercialization to explore its potential in new indications.

This transaction exemplifies Formation Bio's differentiated business model: identifying and acquiring high-potential clinical-stage assets. Formation Bio and Sanofi have several long-standing collaborations focused on identifying high-potential assets and co-developing AI tools that leverage shared data and technical expertise. This latest transaction builds on that collaboration, further strengthening both companies' commitment to advancing promising therapies through innovative technology and scientific excellence.

"Formation Bio is redefining drug development through radical efficiency at every step. We acquire high-potential assets, move quickly to unlock value, and partner at key inflection points. We're proud to have Sanofi as a world-class partner working together to accelerate innovation in medicine."

Formation Bio is an AI-native pharma company differentiated by radically more efficient drug development. Formation Bio has built technology and AI platforms, processes, and capabilities to accelerate all aspects of drug development and clinical trials. Formation Bio partners, acquires, or in-licenses drugs from pharma companies and biotechs to develop programs past clinical proof of concept and beyond, leveraging their proprietary tech and AI capabilities, ultimately helping to bring new medicines to patients. For more information, please visit www.formation.bio.

