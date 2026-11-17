Kim Thompson's article explores how authored biology is opening a new frontier in advanced materials, drawing on Kraig Labs' progress in bringing recombinant spider silk from biotechnology innovation to commercial-scale production

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs Founder and CEO, has authored a new thought leadership article through the prestigious Forbes Technology Council. Thompson’s piece, Why The Future Of Materials May Be Biology-Enabled, examines the growing role of biotechnology in transforming how advanced materials are designed, developed, and manufactured.

Thompson's article makes the case that biology is emerging as a powerful new engine of materials innovation, joining chemistry and engineering as a fundamental tool for developing the next generation of high-performance materials. At the heart of his argument is a shift in how innovators approach material development

Rather than simply extracting, modifying, or replicating what nature provides, advances in biotechnology are making it increasingly possible to harness and enhance nature's own biological systems to create entirely new material possibilities.

The article also highlights a critical distinction between scientific potential and commercial reality. The future of bio-engineered materials will not be determined by laboratory breakthroughs alone, but by the ability to manufacture these materials reliably, consistently, and at economically meaningful scale.

"Authored biology will supply options and opportunities," Thompson writes.

That perspective is grounded in Thompson's own experience pioneering the technology behind Kraig's recombinant spider silk. As the inventor of the Company's underlying protein expression platform, Thompson founded Kraig Labs with the vision of translating the extraordinary properties of natural spider silk into a commercially viable, scalable material. Today, the Company is working to make that vision an industrial reality.

Kraig's recent production achievements underscore the significance of that progress. Earlier this year, the Company established a world production record, producing more than 2.5 metric tons of spider silk cocoons in a single production cycle. The Company subsequently expanded production by more than 30% beyond that record, further demonstrating the growing capabilities of its proprietary bio-engineered spider silk production platform.

These milestones represent an important real-world example of the very transition Thompson describes in his Forbes article, by moving biology-enabled materials beyond scientific promise and toward repeatable, industrial-scale manufacturing.

The Forbes Technology Council publication is the latest addition to a growing portfolio of Thompson's contributions to the discussion surrounding biotechnology, advanced materials, and the future of manufacturing. During 2026, Thompson has also published an article in Biocompare, introduced the concept of authored biology, and been featured in interviews with Just Style, Pulse 2.0, and Authority Magazine. Collectively, these opportunities have expanded his reach across the biotechnology, business, materials science, and global apparel industries.

"Biology is becoming one of the most powerful tools we have for designing the materials of tomorrow," said Thompson. "For years, much of the discussion around bio-engineered materials has centered on what might eventually be possible. At Kraig Labs, we are demonstrating what can happen when those possibilities are translated into production. Our experience gives us a unique perspective on both the extraordinary potential of authored biology and the practical challenges of bringing these materials to market. I am honored to share that perspective with the Forbes Technology Council audience."

Kraig Labs believes the growing recognition of Thompson's work reflects the increasing importance of biotechnology as a driver of advanced materials innovation, as well as the Company's position at the forefront of this emerging field. As industries worldwide seek new materials offering improved performance, functionality, and manufacturing versatility, Kraig Labs believes bio-engineered materials have the potential to reshape what is possible across a broad range of applications.

Through its continued development and commercialization of recombinant spider silk, Kraig Labs is working to help lead that transformation.

Read the full Forbes Technology Council article:

Why The Future Of Materials May Be Biology-Enabled

https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbestechcouncil/2026/11/10/why-the-future-of-materials-may-be-biology-enabled/

The Company's leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026 .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering.

You can see Kraig Labs featured in Veritasium's spider silk video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt4p2oalmRY.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com .

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270 .

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link: https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495