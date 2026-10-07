Karoo Health Names Industry Pioneer Angela Breton as Chief Commercial Officer

Breton brings 25 years of healthtech experience and a track record of building strategic industry collaborations to Karoo's best-in-class management team

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karoo Health, a cardiovascular technology company building an operating system supporting cardiac care, today announced the appointment of Angela "Angie" Breton as Chief Commercial Officer. Breton joins the company's executive leadership team in the newly created CCO role, where she will focus on developing partnerships across all of healthtech to further Karoo's mission to free people from the pain of cardiovascular disease through earlier detection, improved coordination, and data-driven care delivery.

The appointment of Breton as CCO comes at a pivotal time as the company scales its operations and the demand for solutions to rising cardiac spend is at an all-time high. In July, Karoo announced the closing of a $16.2 million Series A financing round co-led by 7wire Ventures and Allumia Ventures, with participation from other marquee investors.

"Karoo is at a mission-critical point in our evolution, with unprecedented demand for solutions that address the growing burden of cardiac disease. As we scale our impact nationally, it was essential to bring on a Chief Commercial Officer whose leadership, expertise, and experience reflect where Karoo is today and where we're going. Angie brings exactly that," said Karoo CEO Ian Koons. "Her track record of success and deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem will help us accelerate our growth and take another significant step toward transforming cardiac care across America."

Breton's career spans 25 years as a revenue and commercial growth leader, scaling payer, provider, and healthtech platforms, including commercializing AI-powered clinical products and value-based care delivery models from early product-market fit to national scale.

"What drew me to Karoo was the team's clear commitment to solving the real and growing problems in cardiac care and their measurable results for payers, providers, and patients," said Breton. "I'm thrilled to join the team at this inflection point and help drive the next phase of growth as we expand our reach and deepen our impact."

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading driver of healthcare costs in the United States. Breton's appointment underscores Karoo's continued investment in the leadership and infrastructure needed to scale as the company strives to make coordinated, data-driven cardiac care the standard, not the exception.

About Karoo Health

As America's Cardiac Solution®, Karoo Health is a cardiovascular technology company building the operating system for cardiovascular care. The company connects clinical, claims, pharmacy, and patient data to enable earlier risk detection, coordinated care, improved outcomes, and lower costs. Connect with the company on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Karoo Health Inc