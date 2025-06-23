IonQ to Participate in Quantum Korea 2025 and Support Quantum Hackathon for Emerging Talent

IonQ executives to present the company’s updated technology roadmap and highlight strategic collaborations in South Korea

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, today announced its participation in Quantum Korea 2025, taking place June 24–26 at the aT Center in Seoul. As part of its ongoing commitment to quantum education and ecosystem development, IonQ will also collaborate with Sungkyunkwan University to support a quantum hackathon aimed at fostering the next generation of quantum talent in South Korea.

IonQ Chief Marketing Officer Margaret Arakawa and Chief Revenue Officer Rima Alameddine are scheduled to present the company’s updated technology and business roadmap following the recent acquisitions of Oxford Ionics and Lightsynq, and a majority stake in ID Quantique (IDQ). The exhibit floor presentation entitled “Exploring Quantum” is scheduled for Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 2:15 pm local time. IonQ will also demonstrate the IDQ Solteris Network Appliance, part of IDQ’s Quantum Safe Ecosystem, designed to upgrade network infrastructure with quantum-safe encryption.

This year marks IonQ’s third consecutive sponsorship of Quantum Korea, a leading conference organized by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT that explores global trends in quantum innovations. IonQ executives will participate in key sessions, presenting updates on the company’s technology roadmap and highlighting collaborations with South Korean partners.

“Global partnerships have been fundamental to IonQ’s growth, and our collaborations in South Korea are among the most impactful,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ. “We’re proud to contribute to the vibrant quantum ecosystem in South Korea and to support initiatives that cultivate the next generation of quantum innovators.”

IonQ’s sponsorship of Quantum Korea continues its ongoing support of South Korea’s quantum initiatives. The company has contributed to Korea’s National Quantum Strategy and supported multiple quantum hackathons and academic initiatives. Most recently, IonQ signed agreements with Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University to support quantum research and workforce development. IonQ also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Busan Metropolitan City, Intellian, and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), with the intent to integrate IonQ’s quantum technology into South Korea’s high-performance computing infrastructure and support talent development initiatives. IonQ also announced plans to enter into a global quantum strategic partnership with SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest wireless telecommunications operator.

Conference attendees can meet IonQ representatives at Booth #B-07 where they can learn more about the company’s roadmap, and its latest quantum networking innovations.

