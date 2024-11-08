Io Therapeutics, Inc., announces presentation of data on its RAR gamma agonist compound IRX5010 demonstrating inhibition of tumor infiltrating myeloid derived suppressor cells, promotion of tumor infiltrating T-cells, and effective tumor growth inhibition in murine models of breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers

SPRING, Texas, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Io Therapeutics, Inc., presented results from studies done in breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer models with the company’s newest anti-cancer compound IRX5010, an agonist of the retinoic acid nuclear receptor gamma, which was discovered in the company’s oncology drug program. The presentation titled “RAR Gamma Agonist Compounds Inhibit Tumor Growth, Promote Effector Memory Tumor Infiltrating T-cells, and Inhibit Tumor Infiltrating Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells in Multiple Cancer Models” was delivered at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, being held in Houston, TX. The poster presentation was authored by Vidyasagar Vuligonda, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer of the company and inventor of the compound; and Martin E. Sanders, M.D., the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

The presented studies showed that oral treatment with IRX5010 resulted in suppression of growth in mouse models of each of four studied types of the most prevalent and deadly cancers in humans, i.e. triple negative breast, Her-2 positive breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers. In all four models, treatment with IRX5010 induced increased numbers of tumor infiltrating total and effector memory phenotype T-lymphocytes (TIL) associated with reduction in tumor growth. In the colorectal and prostate cancer models, IRX5010 also suppressed numbers of tumor infiltrating myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC). Treatment with IRX5010 did not directly impact growth of cancers cells in tissue cultures. The data support that IRX5010 has immune mediated mechanisms of action, including promotion of TIL and inhibition of MDSC, rather than direct toxic effects on the cancer cells. New compounds with induction of TIL and inhibition of MDSC as mechanisms of action, are being widely sought in the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Vuligonda stated, “These results disclose a new approach to potentially improving patient outcomes of treatment of multiple types of serious cancers using IRX5010 as monotherapy, or potentially in combination with other agents such as checkpoint inhibitors, which also induce TIL and are inhibited by MDSC. We are currently conducting combination studies with IRX5010 and checkpoint inhibitors for presentation at a future conference. We anticipate that inhibition of MDSC by IRX5010 may augment anti-tumor responses of checkpoint inhibitor therapies. We look forward to advancing IRX5010 as monotherapy and in combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors into clinical trials in multiple cancers.”

Dr. Sanders stated, “IRX5010 is a second generation RAR gamma agonist compound discovered at Io Therapeutics. It has potential to be a new effective treatment for many currently inadequately treated human cancers, including the most common types of mortal cancers by augmenting anti-cancer tumor infiltrating T-cell responses, and inhibiting tumor infiltrating myeloid derived suppressor cells, an activity anticipated to improve cancer treatment with checkpoint inhibitors. We have previously reported that a first generation RAR gamma agonist developed at Io Therapeutics demonstrated growth inhibition and promotion of tumor infiltrating T-cells in lung cancer models, as monotherapy and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor. We believe that because of its novel mechanisms of action, IRX5010 has potential for being an effective addition to the treatment armamentarium for multiple types of the most prevalent human cancers, i.e. lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate, as well as potentially other cancers.

In addition to the effects in cancers of IRX5010 reported today, Io Therapeutics has reported development of multiple families of compounds binding to various retinoic acid nuclear receptor targets, which it is developing as potential treatments for cancers, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.”

About Io Therapeutics: Io Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Spring, Texas. More information on Io Therapeutics and its product development programs is available on the company’s web site: www.io-therapeutics.com

Forward Looking Statements: This new release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

info@io-therapeutics.com