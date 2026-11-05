Incyte to Present at Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of November:

Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:00 am (EST)

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 am (GMT)

UBS Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 1:20 pm (GMT)

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at Investor.Incyte.com and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Incyte Contacts

Media

media@incyte.com

Investors

ir@incyte.com