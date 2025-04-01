IN8bio to Present New Preclinical Data on Novel Gamma-Delta (γδ) T cell Engager Platform for Cancer Immunotherapy at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today a poster presentation on its potentially breakthrough next generation γδ T cell-based T cell engager (TCE) platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

“T cell engagers are an exciting area of immunotherapy that remains in the early innings of development. We believe gamma-delta T cells offer unique properties, including tissue residence, phagocytosis and low IL-6 secretion, representing a powerful modality with the potential to overcome the limitations of current CD-3 based engager therapies,” said William Ho, CEO, and co-founder of IN8bio. Our novel gamma-delta T cell engager platform, presented for the first time at AACR 2025, demonstrates how we can combine the innate tumor-recognition capabilities of gamma-delta T cells with the capacity for significant cell expansion and the specificity of bispecific engagers to drive a potent, targeted immune response against multiple target antigens. These early findings in AML and B-ALL support our broader strategy to harness the unique biology of these cells across a range of cancers.”

AACR Poster Presentation Details

Poster Title: A novel gamma-delta T cell engager platform for cancer immunotherapy

Abstract Presentation Number: 7321 (Poster Board 7)

Session Title: Immunology/T Cell Engagers and Novel Antibody-Based Therapies

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

For more details visit: www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2025/abstracts.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma, and advancing novel gamma-delta T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Contacts:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com