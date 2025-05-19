IMVARIA Reports Multi-Site Clinical Experience With FDA-Authorized AI Diagnostic Service for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at ATS 2025

Presenting real-world use of Fibresolve, the first-of-its-kind AI-powered adjunctive diagnostic service supporting assessment of suspected Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ATS--IMVARIA Inc., a health tech company pioneering AI-driven digital biomarker solutions, today reported results from multi-site clinical experiences with IMVARIA’s diagnostic referral service, where pulmonologists send cases for AI-supported diagnostic evaluation of suspected Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Built by medical doctors with software engineering expertise, Fibresolve is the first ever FDA-authorized AI adjunctive diagnostic service of any type in lung fibrosis. Clinical data from use around the U.S. will be presented by pulmonary experts from Harvard’s Mass General Hospital at ATS 2025 International Conference, focusing on respiratory diseases, held on May 16-21, 2025 in San Francisco.

“We’re excited that our clinical users are sharing real-world experience with Fibresolve at the ATS Conference,” said Joshua Reicher, MD, Co-founder and CEO of IMVARIA. “At IMVARIA, we’ve taken a different approach to AI – one that makes it far easier for pulmonologists to benefit from this new technology without changing workflows or installing complex systems. As practicing medical doctors, my co-founder Dr. Michael Muelly and I designed Fibresolve to meet the highest medical standards, deliver new insights, and make it easy for clinicians to use AI with confidence and minimal burden. We’re proud to see that approach working in real clinical settings.”

IMVARIA’s Fibresolve received FDA authorization in early 2024 and has gone through a rigorous process to make it useful and reliable for pulmonologists. Fibresolve is available through IMVARIA’s centralized service that uses AI to help guide safe, non-invasive diagnoses. Fibresolve also has the distinction as the first FDA Breakthrough-Designated AI diagnostic tool with simultaneously adopted CPT billing codes by the American Medical Association (AMA) in any disease.

IMVARIA is additionally presenting data on ScreenDx and Bronchosolve, two more AI solutions in its pulmonary portfolio. ScreenDx, FDA-cleared in 2025, is the first AI technology authorized to assess interstitial lung findings compatible with ILD. Bronchosolve is an investigational tool designed to support more accurate assessment of indeterminate lung nodules and is currently under research investigation.

Poster Presentations at ATS 2025 Conference

Fibresolve

Title: Clinical Experience with the First FDA-Authorized Artificial Intelligence Tool in Interstitial Lung Disease and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Session: A46 - New Research in Biomarkers and Imaging for ILD

Poster: P1547

Date and Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025: 9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

ScreenDx

Title: Automated Al Detection of Interstitial Lung Disease by Computed Tomography (CT) in the COPDGene Trial; Subanalysis and Characteristics of Accurately Detected Cases

Session: A57 - Late Breaking Abstracts in Clinical Problems

Poster: P1006

Date and Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025: 9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

Bronchosolve

Title: Closed Loop, Full Automation of Suspicious Lung Nodule Risk Assessment with AI in Screening Cases

Session: B110 - The Road to Early Detection: Advancing Lung Cancer Screening Through AI, Risk Models, And Real-World Data

Poster: 619

Date and Time: Monday, May 19, 2025: 2:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Title: Age-Stratified Subanalysis of a Closed Loop, Fully Automated Lung Nodule Risk Assessment Al Software

Session: B80-1 - From Bench to Bedside: Innovative Biomarkers, Screening Approaches, And Personalized Treatments In Lung Cancer

Poster: P804

Date and Time: Monday, May 19, 2025: 9:15 AM - 4:15 PM

Together, these presentations reflect IMVARIA’s mission to empower clinicians to make the best decisions through clinically meaningful AI.

About IMVARIA Inc.

IMVARIA is a health tech company pioneering AI-driven solutions that empower clinicians to make accurate diagnoses and prognoses at earlier stages of disease. Founded in 2019 by physician-engineers from Google and Stanford University, the company operates its AI Lab with automated, machine-learning algorithm technology to transform clinical decision-making into data science. IMVARIA is based in Berkeley, CA. For more information, go to www.imvaria.com.

