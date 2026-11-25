As Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Ms. James will oversee key business divisions to prepare for scale, enable growth, and drive eventual profitability.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), (iMDx), today announced that Ms. Andrea James, the company’s current Chief Financial Officer, will also serve as Chief Operating Officer. The company’s board of directors advised of this new and expanded role as iMDx prepares to enter its commercialization phase.

Ms. James’ new title will be Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to current responsibilities as CFO, she will oversee operational functions including human resources, compliance, the company’s CLIA-certified lab, client care, market access, and enterprise operations including IT and facilities.

“Andrea has earned the Board’s confidence through her financial leadership and her work with Josh to shape iMDx’s strategy. We are thrilled to have her take on a larger role at an inflection point for iMDx,” said Andy Arno, Chairman of the Board of iMDx. “To support potential adoption of GraftAssure by more transplant centers, we are taking steps to position the company to operate at scale."

iMDx CEO Josh Riggs, added, “I'm very pleased that Andrea has accepted the COO title to go along with the CFO title she currently holds. For over two years, she has led with excellence in her department and has also built trust with shareholders. In her expanded role she will have an even greater ability to impact our organization. I trust that she will continue to push us forward and professionalize our operations as we position the company for its next phase.”

iMDx Transplant Products and Product Candidates in Development

iMDx’s flagship transplant testing technology quantifies a molecular biomarker known as donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA). The Company’s scientists in Germany and the U.S. have played a critical role over the past decade in developing the science that helped establish dd-cfDNA as a trusted biomarker of transplant rejection. iMDx is commercializing this technology using a market-disruptive business strategy. Under the GraftAssure™ brand, iMDx’s transplant diagnostics include the following:

GraftAssureCore – The company’s laboratory-developed test (LDT), currently reimbursed by CMS MolDX at $2,753 per result and performed at iMDx’s CLIA-certified laboratory in Franklin, Tennessee.

GraftAssureIQ – A research-use-only (RUO) kit intended and labeled for non-clinical applications.

GraftAssureDx – The in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit currently under FDA review for use in clinical decision-making.



About Insight Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to, among other things, iMDx’s ongoing commercialization efforts, the potential adoption of GraftAssure by more transplant centers, Ms. James’ expected contributions to the company as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management.



Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Insight Molecular Diagnostics’ third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, obligations to third parties with respect to licensed or acquired technology and products, the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests Insight Molecular Diagnostics or its subsidiaries commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Insight Molecular Diagnostics, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Insight Molecular Diagnostics’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Insight Molecular Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.



FDA

CAUTION: This press release concerns certain products that are under clinical investigation, and which have not yet been cleared or authorized for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these products for the purposes for which they are being investigated.



Investor Contact:

Alexandra Grossman

LifeSci Advisors LLC

imdx@lifesciadvisors.com