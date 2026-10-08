Illumisoft Appoints Former 3M Growth Ventures Leader Bill Weber as Chief Strategy Officer

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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) (OTCQB: FUVCF) ("Illumisoft" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Bill Weber as Chief Strategy Officer, effective October 7, 2026.Mr. Weber will work with Chief Executive Officer Ehsan Agahi and the leadership team on corporate strategy, commercial priorities, strategic partnerships and market development as Illumisoft advances commercialization of its SaniLume upper-room germicidal UV platform and development of its SaniLux 216 nm far-UVC technology.Mr. Weber has more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, technology commercialization, new venture development and strategic transactions. He is the founder of StrategyScout and previously served as Director of New Growth Ventures in 3M Company's CTO organization, where he identified, evaluated and developed new technology-driven growth opportunities.Earlier in his career, Mr. Weber served as General Counsel of publicly traded Cbeyond Communications, where his responsibilities included state and federal regulatory strategy and strategic transactions through the company's eventual sale. He holds a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy and a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law; he previously served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.12 per common share. The options will vest in equal installments over 24 months and expire three years from the date of grant. The grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.Separately, Graham Ballachey has resigned as President of the Company and will continue to support Illumisoft in an advisory capacity. The Company thanks Mr. Ballachey for his service as President and looks forward to his continued contributions as an advisor.Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) (OTCQB: FUVCF) is a photonic disinfection and lighting technology company that designs, develops and commercializes advanced ultraviolet germicidal solutions for healthcare, commercial, transportation, hospitality and other built environments. Its portfolio includes SaniLume, an upper-room germicidal UV platform; SaniLux, a 216 nm far-UVC platform in development; and ECOWing commercial LED lighting.For more information, visitIllumisoft Lighting Corp.604-428-6128This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the anticipated contributions of Mr. Weber, the Company's commercialization strategy, strategic partnerships, market development activities and the continued development and commercialization of the Company's technologies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Illumisoft undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.To view the source version of this press release, please visit