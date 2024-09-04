gRNA Market: From $499 Mn in 2023 to $3,296.45 Mn by 2034

The global gRNA market size surpassed USD 499.21 million in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 3,296.45 million in 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18.72% from 2024 to 2034.

According to the insight by Towards Healthcare, In 2024, the global gRNA market is anticipated to reach approximately USD 592.66 million. This growth reflects a significant increase from the previous year’s value and highlights the market’s robust expansion. The surge is driven by ongoing advancements in gene editing technologies, a rise in research and development activities, and expanding applications across therapeutics, agriculture, and diagnostics. The market’s growth is further fueled by the rising demand for personalized medicine and innovative gene editing therapies.

Major Key Insights of the gRNA Market

· North America dominated the gRNA market share by 53% in 2023.

· Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

· By product & services, the products segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

· By gRNA type, the research-use segment dominated the market in 2023.

· By application, the genome engineering segment held the dominant share of the gRNA market in 2023.

· By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

gRNA Market: Revolutionizing Genetic Engineering

The gRNA market refers to global industry centered around the production, development and application of guide RNAs used in CRISPR-Cas9 and related gene-editing technologies. The demand for gene editing solutions is growing in various sectors which is booming the gRNA market rapidly. gRNA market includes companies that design and produce custom gRNAs tailored to specific research or therapeutic needs, as well as those that supply predesigned gRNAs for commonly studied genes. The market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the rising use of CRISPR technology in genetic research, medicine and biotechnology.

Recent Developments and News in gRNA Market



Company Name

BioAro

Headquarters

Dubai, Middle East

Development

In May 2024, in Dubai, a pioneer in genomic research & technology, BioAro officially launched a revolutionary software, “PanOmiQ,” the world’s fastest multi-genomic analysis solutions. It helps to reduce health risks.







Company Name

Synthego

Headquarters

California, U.S., North America

Development

In March 2024, the CRISPR guide RNA and engineered cell divisions of gene editing technology company Synthego were spun off into a separate company named EditCo Bio. Venture capital company Telegraph Hill Partners provided EditCo with an unknown sum of investment finance in conjunction with its debut. As per Synthego, EditCo’s primary focus will be on creating and producing enhanced CRISPR-guided RNAs and modified cells for clients involved in gene therapy and cell biology research.



Top Companies in the gRNA Market

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

· CRISPER QC

· Synthego

· Merck KGaA

· Jena Bioscience GmbH

· Agilent Technologies Inc.

· Takara Bio Inc.

· Horizon Discovery Ltd.

· System Biosciences, LLC.

· Synbio Technologies

· GENEWIZ (Azenta Life Sciences)

Driver

CRISPR-Cas9 Adoption Boosting gRNA Market

In gRNA market there is increase in the use of CRISPR-Cas9 technology in gene editing, which is driving the gRNA market rapidly. CRISPR-Cas9, often held as a groundbreaking tool in genetics, allows scientists to make precise edits to the DNA of living organisms. The precision and efficiency of this technology have led to its widespread adoption across various fields including biomedical research, drug development and agriculture. This adoption has significantly boosted the demand for high quality gRNA which is a critical component of the CRISPR-Cas9 system.

Increasing number of research projects and clinical trials leveraging CRISPR technology, is one of the key reasons for rising demand for gRNA.

In late 2023, a company called Syngenta announced a breakthrough in developing CRISPR-edited crops that could withstand extreme weather conditions, which is a significant advancement in food security. Such developments require specific gRNAs to achieve the desired genetic modifications, contributing to the market’s expansion.

Date

Development

Impact on gRNA Market

June 2024

Introduction of enhanced CRISPR-Cas9 with improved accuracy by Broad institute and MIT

Increase demand for precise and custom gRNAs

Late 2023

Syngenta’s breakthrough in CRISPR-edited drought resistant crops

Expansion of gRNA usage in agriculture

March 2023

Launch of clinical trials for CRISPR-best pharmaceuticals and CRISPR therapeutics.

High demand for specific gRNAs in medical research



Restraint

Ethical Concerns Limiting gRNA Market Growth

The rapid advancements of gene editing technologies, particularly CRISPR-Cas9, has brought significant ethical concerns and promoted the establishment of stringent laboratory frameworks. These factors pose considerable challenges to the growth of the guide RNA market which is closely tied to the development and applications of these technologies.

One of the primary obstacles hindering the gRNA market is debates surrounding gene editing. The ability to alter the genetic makeup of organisms including humans raises profound ethical questions about the potential misuse of this technology. Concerns over “designer babies”, unintended consequences, and the potential for irreversible changes to the human gene pool have sparked widespread debate.

The International Commission on the Clinical Use of Human Germline Genome Editing, in 2023, released a report advocating for global moratorium on heritable genome editing until a robust framework for responsible use is established. Search initiatives and recommendations can significantly slow down research and development thereby impacting the demand for gRNA in human applications.

Opportunity

The Application of gRNA in Agriculture Biotechnology

The application of guide RNA (gRNA) in agriculture biotechnology is emerging as a significant growth opportunity for the gRNA market. gRNA Has ability to precisely target and edit specific genes through CRISPR technology which has opened new avenues for improving crop yields, enhancing pest resistance, and ultimately contributing to food security. The global population is continuously growing and climate change poses challenges to traditional farming practices, these are the reasons driving demand for innovative solutions like gene editing in agriculture. Genetically modified crops that can withstand pets and diseases is one of the most promising applications of gRNA in agriculture.

For example, in September of 2023, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, successfully used CRISPR-Cas9 Technology to develop a strain of rice that is resistance to bacterial blight, a devastating disease that affects rice crops worldwide. The researchers were able to create a strain of rice with enhanced resistance by targeting and modifying specific genes responsible for the susceptibility to the disease. This breakthrough demonstrates the potential of gRNA in addressing crop diseases which is crucial for maintaining food production in the face of environmental stressors.

Products Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market

In the products and services segment of the gRNA market the product segment held the largest share of the market in 2023, which was primarily driven by the high demand for gRNA final products and synthesis kits. These products are crucial in gene editing processes, as they provide the essential components needed for the accurate and efficient CRISPR-based genome editing. The availability of these products is wide coupled with advancement in synthesis technology which has made them a cornerstone of the market supporting a variety of applications in both research and therapeutic fields.

Research-Use Segment Dominated the Market by 65%

By the type of gRNA market, the research-use segment dominated the market in 2023 accounting 65% of the market share, and the GMP-grade segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The widespread adoption of CRISPR technology in academic and industrial research is the reason for the dominance of this segment. The relatively lower cost and regulatory barriers associated with the research-use gRNA Compared to GMP-grade gRNA further fuel its extensive use in various studies.

Genome Engineering Held the Dominant Share of 45% in 2023

Genome engineering held the dominant share of 45% in the application segment of gRNA market in 2023. Genome engineering, which involves the precise modification of genetic materials, is the primary application of gRNA. The demand for gRNA and this area is driven by its critical role in developing genetically modified organisms, creating cell models for research and advancing gene therapies. The success of CRISPR-Cas9 in editing specific genes has significantly enhanced the capabilities of genome engineering which is making it a leading application for gRNA.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominated

In the end-use segment of gRNA market, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share in 2023 while academic research institution segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. These companies are heavily investing in the development of gene therapies and personalized medicine, where gRNA plays a crucial role in editing genetic material. The push towards innovative treatments for genetic disorders and cancers has led to increased use of gRNA in drug development testing, reinforcing the dominance of this segment.

In April 2024, as part of a partnership that will increase Regeneron’s presence in genetic medicines by adding more gene editing programs, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Mammoth Biosciences announced that Regeneron would use the latter’s CRISPR-based ultracompact gene editing platform to develop in vivo therapies for tissues and cell types outside of the liver.

North America dominated the gRNA market share by 53%

North America dominated the global gRNA market, holding a substantial 53% of market share in 2023. The strong presence of major industry players such as Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These companies have been at the forefront of innovation and development in gene editing technologies, significantly contributing to the region’s market growth. Their continued investment in research and development, particularly in the United States has further fueled the expansion of the gRNA sector.

National Institute of Health (NIH) released a draft of its 2023-2028 Data Science Strategic Plan in December of 2023 which is a notable example of countries commitment to advancing in this field. This plan builds upon the gains from the previous NIH strategic plan for data science and is designed to help NIH manage the rapidly growing volume and diversity of data. It also prepared the institute for increasing face of new technological advancements which are critical for the continued evolution of gRNA market.

Asia Pacific on to Grow at the Fastest Rate in the Market

The region Asia Pacific currently holds 19% of the market share and is poised to grow at the fastest rate in the gRNA market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has a large population to target; the region has rapid adoption of new technologies and significant expansion in the biotechnology sector. These are some several key factors for the region’s rapid growth in this market. The emergence of numerous startups and companies, ongoing improvements in health sector infrastructure and the presence of significant unmet clinical needs have further accelerated the market development in the region.

The department of biotechnology in India was allocated USD 271 million in the interim budget 2024-2025, which reflects the government’s commitment to advancing biotech industry. Recently, in 9 biotech parks and 60 bio incubators were established which were funded by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product & Services

Products

gRNA Final Products gRNA Synthesis Products

gRNA Synthesis Kits Plasmids Others

Custom gRNA Synthesis Services

By gRNA Type

Research-Use

GMP-grade

By Application

Genome Engineering

Disease Model Studies

Functional Genomics

Epigenetics

Others

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

CMOs & CROs

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Thailands

Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



