Research Antibodies Market to Reach $2.55 Bn by 2033 with a 4.90% CAGR: Key Growth Insights and Trends

The global research antibodies market size was estimated at USD 1.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 2.55 billion by 2033, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90% from 2024 to 2033. The rising need for high-quality antibodies for repeatable research is one of the main factors driving the growth of the research antibody market.

Key Takeaways

By region, North America dominated the research antibodies market in 2023.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the primary antibodies segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By type, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the research antibodies market in 2023.

By type, the polyclonal antibodies segment is anticipated to have lucrative growth during the forecast period.

By technology, the western blotting segment held the dominant share of the market in 2023.

By source, the rabbit segment dominated the research antibodies market in 2023.

By application, the oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By end-use, the academic & research institutions segment dominated the market in 2023.

Research Antibodies Market at a Glance

The research antibodies market includes isolating, purifying, and distributing different types of antibodies extracted from different sources. The market is driven by increasing demand for antibodies for advanced research purposes. Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins of the immune system, released in response to any foreign antigen. The research antibodies are extracted from mice, rabbits, goats, sheep, or horses, by injecting specific antigens into these animals. They are most commonly used for identifying and localizing extracellular and intracellular proteins. The research antibodies find applications in flow cytometry, immunoprecipitation, Western blot analysis, ELISA, and immunohistochemistry.

Top Companies in the Research Antibodies Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Millipore Sigma

AbCam

AbCellera

Agilent Technologies

Perkin Elmer, Inc

Bio-Techne Corporation

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Jackson Immunoresearch Inc

Rising Demand for Research and Development as a Driver for Research Antibodies Market

The specificity of an antibody makes it an essential component for various pharmaceutical and biotechnology research projects. The rising incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders demand the development of novel drugs. However, due to the time-consuming process of drug discovery, antibodies are considered for therapeutic purposes. These antibodies are utilized in techniques like ELISA, Western blotting, and immunohistochemistry for studying various proteins involved in disease progression. Additionally, the rising incidences of cancer demand targeted therapy utilizing antibody-drug conjugates.

High Cost of Production

Despite recent developments in the field of research antibodies, there are still several difficulties. One of the challenges is the large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies due to their high cost. This further limits the accessibility and affordability of monoclonal antibodies. Additionally, the generation of monoclonal antibodies using hybridoma technology is a very tedious and time-consuming process, requiring 6-9 months. Additionally, antibodies used in ELISA and Western blotting may have cross-reactivity, i.e., they can bind to undesired proteins or antigens, thereby providing false-positive results and impacting the accuracy and reliability of the data.

Advanced Technology as an Opportunity for the Research Antibodies Market

Advanced technologies like AI and ML have diverse applications for antibodies. These cutting-edge technologies are used for the discovery of antibodies that can be used therapeutically. The use of AI and ML converts large complex data into simpler forms, which facilitates the design and discovery of antibodies. It also helps to find mutations in the amino acid sequence by observing the virtual 3D structure of proteins. AI can also help analyze the results from several processes, like Western blot and immunohistochemistry. Hence, incorporating advanced technologies has a rising potential in the research antibodies market.

In December 2023, DenovAI was launched for broader, faster, and cheaper antibody discovery using machine learning and computational biophysics. The main aim of the startup is to explore the sequences and structures of antibodies that can recognize and bind to antigens.

Major Breakthroughs in the Research Antibodies Market

In January 2024, researchers at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found that all three different HIV antibodies including a human broadly neutralizing antibody and two antibodies from previously vaccinated monkeys, prevented simian-HIV (SHIV) in monkeys. The results demonstrate the viability of fusion peptide-directed antibodies as a means of protecting against SHIV and aid in estimating the minimum antibody concentration required for a vaccine to become effective.

In May 2024, Duoning Biotechnology Group announced a strategic partnership with Bioelectronica, to commercialize high-throughput single-cell sorting for antibody discovery. The system is useful for the development of antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapy, as well as reducing the development cycle of antibodies.

In July 2024, researchers at the University of Southern California developed modified B cells into tiny surveillance machines and antibody factories that could produce specifically designed antibodies to destroy cancer cells or HIV. The B cells were modified using the CRISPR gene editing technique to increase their output.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the research antibodies market globally. Growing research and development, increasing incidences of chronic disorders, the presence of several pharmaceutical and biotechnological organizations, and government initiatives are the major factors that drive the research antibodies market. Countries like the US and Canada are at the forefront of promoting and executing antibody research in the region. In May 2023, AbCellera, in collaboration with the Government of Canada and British Columbia announced an investment of 515 million USD for the antibody-based facilities. The facilities are anticipated to strengthen the capabilities and infrastructure of Canada by promoting drug development, production, and aresearch.

Asia Pacific region possesses a rising growth potential for the research antibodies market. The state-of-the-art research and development facilities, strategic global partnerships, presence of key players in the industry, and rising prevalence of chronic disorders boost the research antibodies market. Countries like China, India, and Japan are the major forces in the advancement of this field. One of the primary drivers of growth in the Asia-Pacific research antibodies market is the rapid advancement in biotechnology. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in biotech research and development. This has led to the discovery and development of new antibodies and biotechnological applications.

In February 2024, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, in collaboration with researchers from Scripps Research Institute, developed a synthetic human antibody that can neutralize snake venom. The efficacy of the antibody was tested on mice, which showed promising results.

Segmental Insights

The Primary Antibodies Segment Led the Market in 2023

The primary antibodies segment dominated the research antibodies market in 2023. Primary antibodies are antibodies that bind to a specific antigen. Primary antibodies are used to detect biomarkers for several diseases. They are also used for studying multi-drug resistance and ADME properties. Additionally, primary antibodies can be produced to recognize posttranslational modifications and analyze living cells at a molecular level.

The Monoclonal Antibodies Segment to Sustain its Dominance

The monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the research antibodies market in 2023. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-derived antibodies that bind to a single antigen. Despite their high production costs, monoclonal antibodies are in high demand as it can detect and treat several disorders, including cancer. They are also used to detect proteins in diagnostic tests like Western blot, ELISA, immunofluorescence, and immunohistochemistry.

The polyclonal antibodies segment is anticipated to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Polyclonal antibodies are a mixture of antibodies released from B cells of the immune system that bind to a specific antigen, identifying a different epitope. They are also used in several diagnostic tests and proteomics. They are comparatively inexpensive, stable, and produced at a faster rate than monoclonal antibodies. Due to their superior advantages over monoclonal antibodies, this segment is anticipated to grow faster during the forecast period.

By Technology, the Western Blotting to Remain the Leader

The western blotting segment dominated the research antibodies market in 2023. It is a technique that uses gel electrophoresis to detect a specific protein in a sample. They are also used to visualize, distinguish, and quantify different proteins from a sample. The most common application of this technique is the diagnosis of HIV. The rising incidence of HIV increases the scope of Western blotting techniques.

The Rabbit Segment Led the Market in 2023

The rabbit segment dominated the research antibodies market in 2023. Rabbit antibodies are the preferred choice of scientists due to their high specificity, low background noise, i.e., detecting only single epitopes, and ease of screening. Additionally, the rabbit’s immune system can recognize human antigen epitopes that are difficult for rodents to recognize.

Rising cases of Cancer to Promote the Expansion of the Oncology Segment

The oncology segment dominated the research antibodies market in 2023. The increasing cases of cancer show a rising concern for its efficient treatment. Antibodies provide more effective and targeted therapy for cancer patients. The antibodies are not only useful in treating cancer but also helpful in diagnosing cancer. The antibodies can mark cancer cells and allow the immune system to react to such cells.

Academic and Research Institutions to Act as a Leader

The academic and research institutions segment dominated the research antibodies market in 2023. The academic and research institutions foster advanced research and development in various fields. They benefit from increased investments, state-of-the-art equipment, and knowledgeable researchers in particular fields. This encourages more research in the academic and research institutions.

