Microfluidics Market Size to Reach $103.06 Billion by 2033 with 12.5% CAGR, says Industry Expert

According to Report by Towards Healthcare, the global microfluidics market size is calculated at USD 35.78 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 103.06 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 12.50% from 2024 to 2033.

Major Key Insights of the Microfluidics Market

By region, North America dominated the microfluidics market in 2023.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the medical/healthcare segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By material, the PDMS segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

By technology, the lab-on-a-chip segment held the dominant share of the market in 2023.

Microfluidics Market: A Micro Revolution in Healthcare

The microfluidics market involves manufacturing and distributing microfluidics systems for commercial applications. The rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics, advanced research and development, lab-on-a-chip technologies, chemical or protein synthesis, fertility testing, and analysis augments market growth. Microfluidics encompasses the scientific study of fluid behavior via microchannels as well as the technology used to create microminiaturized devices with tunnels and chambers for fluid flow or confinement. They deal with small volumes of liquids ranging from ten to hundreds of micrometers. Microfluidics possesses several advantages, like the use of smaller quantities of reagents, shorter analysis times, automation, portability, high resolution and sensitivity in the detection and separation of molecules, and a lesser use of expensive reagents. Microfluidics have diverse applications in various fields like biotechnology research, chemical synthesis, pharmaceutical research, diagnostics, etc.

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines as a Driver for Microfluidics Market

The most common approach these days is 4P medicine, i.e., Predictive, Preventive, Participatory, and Personalized. Personalized medicine focuses on customized medicines according to the patient’s requirements. The use of microfluidics technology to cater to individual needs for genetic disorders, rare diseases, or cancer offers significant potential for market growth. Microfluidics can be used for personalized drug delivery, early detection and treatment, and the purification of personalized medicines. Microfluidic chips provide the facile extraction of various constituents, such as DNA, proteins, or extracellular vesicles, from blood. These can then be quantitatively characterized by on-chip multiplexed tests, thereby enabling patient sorting. Using microfluidic techniques, phenotypic and (genetic) biomarker data can be obtained from the tumor cell.

In May 2024, researchers at the Pohang Institute of Science and Technology and the Harbin Institute of Technology developed microfluidic technology for purifying personalized medicines. Microfluidics can efficiently handle tiny, customized batches. They combined microfluidics with AI to analyze real-time data to adjust flow rates and reaction conditions.

Large Scale Manufacturing to Hamper the Market’s Expansion

The major challenge of microfluidics systems is their commercialization. The large-scale manufacturing of microfluidics is challenging due to long development periods, high failure rates, and complex manufacturing. Also, there is a lack of customer acceptance and market adoption, which results in insufficient training for the use of microfluidics. Despite being a viable laboratory tool, there is a lack of commercial microfluidics applications, generating less revenue after commercialization. All these factors hinder the growth of the microfluidics market.

3D Printing Technology as an Opportunity for the Microfluidics Market

3D printing is a smart additive manufacturing process that constructs biomedical devices that are typically challenging to develop with traditional techniques like molding and machining. Since 3D printing has special characteristics, it is becoming more popular as a convincing method for creating microfluidic devices. The different characteristics of 3D printing in microfluidics include 1) quick prototyping and iteration of design; 2) the ability of automated production and alignment; 3) the combination of multiple material classes on one platform; and 4) the combination of 3D microstructures with prefabricated devices, sensing arrays, and nonplanar substrates. Hence, 3D printing is an emerging method for developing microfluidic systems.

In December 2023, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed self-heating microfluidic devices using 3D printing technology. They used multi-material 3D printing to generate devices that can heat the fluid to a specific temperature when it flows through microscopic channels inside the tiny machine.

Market Key Players Govern North America’s Dominance

The North American region dominated the microfluidics market. Progressive research and development, increasing chronic disorders like cancer, rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics, improved collaborations and investments, and well-established players in the market drive the microfluidics market in North America. Countries like the US and Canada contribute significantly to the microfluidics market. The USFDA is aware of and aspires to fill the regulatory gaps and challenges in microfluidics-based medical devices.

In February 2024, the Center for Research and Applications in Fluidic Technologies (CRAFT) collaborated with Unity Health Toronto for advanced research on diagnostic bio-fabrication and organ-on-chip systems. The scientists will also develop novel microfluidic technologies for detecting and monitoring ICU infections and arterial peripheral diseases.

Growing R&D Foster Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

Asia-Pacific also potentiates the microfluidics market due to state-of-the-art research facilities, affordable labor, the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and increasing demand for personalized medicines, which augments the growth of the microfluidics market.

In March 2024, researchers at the University of Hong Kong developed a microfluidic chip that replicates tumor behavior to capture metastatic cells spreading from the ovaries. The process of tumor growth facilitates the discovery of early detection tools and therapies for treating ovarian cancer.

PDMS Material Dominated the Microfluidics Market

The polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) segment dominated the microfluidics market with the highest market share of 34.5% in 2023. PDMS is a thermosetting organosilicon polymer most widely used for fabricating microfluidic chips. The polymer is mixed with a cross-linking reagent, poured into a mold, and heated at a higher temperature. PDMS is commonly preferred as it is hydrophobic, generates no byproducts, possesses low stress and modulus, and remains elastic over a wide temperature range. Also, it is inexpensive compared to other materials used for fabricating microfluidics chips. Fundamentally, PDMS is highly transparent; hence, it is commonly used in optical microscopy, thereby enhancing the applications of microfluidics for biological applications.

Medical Segment Influenced the Microfluidics Market

The medical segment dominated the microfluidics market, with the largest revenue share of 83% in 2023. Microfluidics possesses diverse applications in both the medical and non-medical fields. However, its applications in the healthcare sector are higher due to rising demand in diagnostics, genetics, and pharmaceuticals. Microfluidics is an emerging technology for detecting various infectious disorders caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

The surge of microfluidics increased during the COVID-19 pandemic for preparing the at-home test kits for detecting COVID-19. The latest advancements in biotechnology research and development increase the demand for microfluidics in the field of biotechnology. Microfluidic chip electrophoresis is widely used for the separation of DNA, nucleic acids, and other macromolecules. All these factors govern the use of microfluidics in the medical field.

· In May 2024, researchers at Brown University developed a novel method to detect supercoiled, linear, and open circular plasmid DNA isoforms using high-throughput microfluidics electrophoresis. The novel method can detect minimal quantities of isoforms, which are useful for optimizing processes and analyzing batches.

Lab-On-A-Chip Led the Microfluidics Market

The lab-on-a-chip segment dominated the microfluidics market, with the largest revenue share of 38% in 2023. Despite numerous applications, lab-on-a-chip is the most common use of microfluidics. Lab-on-a-chip is a part of microelectromechanical system devices. It enables monitoring, synthesizing, and analyzing chemical processes occurring in a laboratory at the micro-scale. Since it operates on a micro-scale, the amount of reagents required is also in micron quantities. This facilitates the use of costly reagents, as fewer reagents are used, and faster analysis and reaction times. It is also used for the rapid and efficient diagnosis of diseases outside the laboratory. The test kits for detecting pregnancy, COVID-19, and blood glucose are the most common examples of lab-on-a-chip.

· In June 2024, biomedical engineers at the University of Pittsburgh developed a lab-on-a-chip nanogenerator device for measuring the electrical conductivity of blood at low frequencies. The novel device, combined with AI, can assess hematocrit, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, cardiac output, and conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

New Advancements in the Microfluidics Market

In May 2022, researchers at Texas A&M University developed a novel way to fabricate diagnostic devices using paper-based microfluidics that can be rapidly prototyped and scaled for manufacturing. They used paper laminated in their lab to produce diagnostic devices, which typically require precise cleanrooms and observe the same kind of flow behavior as traditional microfluidics.

In June 2024, a study published in Nature Biomedical Engineering demonstrated that viable anti-CD19 CAR-T cells can be generated by activating, transducing, and expanding human primary T cells in a 2 ml automated closed-system microfluidic bioreactor. The cell products formed in a gas-permeable well were similar in terms of their in vitro cytokine release, short-term cytotoxic activity, and long-term persistence and proliferation.

In July 2024, researchers at Flinders University developed a novel method to precisely measure human serum albumin (HSA) in patients with chronic kidney disease. The novel method was developed by combining a microfluidic system and a metasurface substrate to facilitate analyte delivery.

Fluidigm Corporation’s Step Towards Evolution

In January 2022, Fluidigm Corporation announced its merger with Casdin Capital and Viking Global Investors. It received a $250 million investment to boost its existing mass cytometry and microfluidics platforms. The investment was raised to reach a larger consumer base in the life sciences sector globally by increasing sales and marketing, improving cell profiling and sample analysis processes, and attaining new technologies and strategic partnerships in the future. The joint venture of Fluidigm Corporation, Casdin Capital, and Viking Global Investors was named Standard BioTools to portray itself as a global provider of biological discovery and development equipment.

Top Companies in the Microfluidics Market

• Advanced Microfluidics

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Standard BioTools

• Atrandi Biosciences

• Agilent Technologies

• AbCellera

• Illumina

• Abbott

• Stilla Technologies SA

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Medical/Healthcare

PCR & RT-PCR Gel Electrophoresis Microarrays ELISA Others

Non-medical

By Material

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others

By Technology

Lab-on-a-chip

Medical Non-Medical

Organs-on-chips

Medical Non-Medical

Continuous Flow Microfluidics

Medical Non-Medical

Optofluidics And Microfluidics

Medical Non-Medical

Acoustofluidics And Microfluidics

Medical Non-Medical

Electrophoresis And Microfluidics

Medical Non-Medical



By Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



