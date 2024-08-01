Organoids and Spheroids Market to Surge USD 6,450.55 Mn by 2033 | Rising at a 23.13% CAGR for 2023 – 2033 says Towards Healthcare

The organoids and spheroids market size surpassed USD 805.30 million in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 6,450.55 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 23.13% from 2024 to 2033.

The organoids and spheroids market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in 3D cell culture technologies, increasing applications in drug discovery and personalized medicine, and the growing need for more accurate disease models.

Key Takeaways

· North America led the market with the largest revenue share of 43% in 2023.

· By type, the spheroids segment has generated more than 54% of revenue share in 2023.

· By type, the organoids segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

· By application, the developmental biology segment has held the largest revenue share of 31% in 2023.

· By application, the regenerative medicine segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Organoids are tiny, 3D structures grown from stem cells that replicate the complex features of real organs, like the brain or liver. They help scientists study how organs develop and how diseases affect them in a more realistic way than traditional 2D cultures.

Spheroids are clusters of cells that form rounded shapes in a 3D environment, often used to simulate the behavior of tissues or tumors. They provide a more accurate model for testing drugs and understanding disease mechanisms compared to flat, 2D cell cultures.

The organoids and spheroids market refers to the industry that develops, manufactures, and sells these cell culture systems. This market is growing because researchers and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using organoids and spheroids to improve drug testing and understand diseases better. With these advanced models, scientists can create more effective treatments and gain insights into human biology that were previously difficult to achieve.

Key Market Players

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· STEMCELL Technologies

· Prellis Biologics

· Merck KGaA

· Lonza

· InSphero

· Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB)

· Greiner Bio-One

· Corning Incorporated

· Cellesce Ltd.

· AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

· 3D Biotek LLC

· 3D Biomatrix

Organoids and Spheroids Market at a Glance

The organoids and spheroids market is evolving rapidly, driven by remarkable advances in life sciences and technology. Organoids and spheroids are essential tools in modern biological research and drug development. Spheroids are clusters of cells that mimic the structure of specific tissues, while organoids are more complex structures that replicate the function of entire organs. These models are revolutionizing how researchers study diseases and test new treatments, offering more accurate insights than traditional methods.

Several factors are propelling the market forward. Advances in genome editing, automation, and microfluidics are pushing the boundaries of what these models can achieve. For instance, organoids are becoming increasingly useful in understanding human development and disease, and spheroids are proving invaluable for drug screening and cancer research.

The market is also benefiting from growing interest in personalized medicine and regenerative therapies. As researchers and companies explore new ways to model human diseases and test drugs, the demand for organoids and spheroids continues to rise.

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine, Driving the Organoids and Spheroids Market

The growing focus on precision medicine is a significant driver for the organoids and spheroids market. Precision medicine, also known as personalized medicine, aims to tailor medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. Organoids and spheroids are crucial in this approach because they enable researchers to create patient-specific disease models. These models help in understanding how different patients respond to various treatments, allowing for the identification of the most effective therapies.

A prime example of this is the use of organoids in cancer research. Scientists can take a biopsy from a patient’s tumor, grow organoids from the cancer cells, and then test multiple drugs on these organoids. This process helps identify which drug or combination of drugs will work best for that particular patient. This approach not only increases the chances of treatment success but also reduces the likelihood of adverse side effects.

• Recent developments in the field highlight the potential of this technology. For instance, in 2023, researchers at the University of Cambridge developed a new method to create organoids from prostate cancer patients. These organoids were used to test various treatments and successfully identified the most effective drugs for individual patients. This breakthrough represents a significant step forward in using organoids for personalized cancer therapy.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Driving the Organoids and Spheroids Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders is a significant driver for the organoids and spheroids market. As the global burden of these diseases continues to increase, there is a growing need for better disease models and therapeutic targets. Organoids and spheroids provide valuable insights into the mechanisms and progression of these diseases, making them indispensable tools in medical research and drug development.

Cancer, for example, is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Traditional cell culture models often fail to accurately represent the complexity of human tumors. However, organoids derived from patient tumor samples can mimic the three-dimensional structure and genetic diversity of actual tumors. This allows researchers to study the disease in a more realistic environment and develop targeted therapies. In 2023, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, used organoids to identify a new drug combination that effectively targets a specific type of breast cancer. This breakthrough demonstrates the potential of organoids to revolutionize cancer treatment.

Diabetes is another chronic disease where organoids and spheroids have shown great promise. Researchers have developed pancreatic organoids that can produce insulin, offering new avenues for studying diabetes and developing treatments.

• A recent study in 2024 by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine successfully created pancreatic organoids from stem cells of diabetic patients. These organoids are being used to test new drugs that could potentially restore normal insulin production.

Complexity and Cost, Restraining the Market’s Expansion

The complexity and cost associated with generating and maintaining organoids and spheroids present significant restraints for the market. The process requires specialized expertise and advanced laboratory infrastructure, making it technically challenging and financially burdensome. These factors limit the accessibility of this technology, particularly for smaller research institutions and biotech companies.

One of the primary technical challenges is the intricate process of creating organoids and spheroids. These three-dimensional structures need to accurately mimic the architecture and function of human tissues, which involves precise control over the culture conditions.

For example, brain organoids require a delicate balance of growth factors and nutrients to develop properly, replicating the complex environment of the human brain. Maintaining these conditions over extended periods adds another layer of complexity. In 2023, researchers at Harvard University highlighted the need for specialized bioreactors to cultivate brain organoids, illustrating the advanced infrastructure required.

Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

Organoids hold significant promise in the field of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, particularly for organ and tissue replacement. These tiny, self-organizing 3D structures, which mimic the architecture and functionality of real organs, can serve as the building blocks for engineered tissues and organs intended for transplantation. This approach offers hope for addressing the critical shortage of donor organs and the associated risks of organ rejection.

For instance, recent advances at the University of Cambridge have shown the potential of liver organoids derived from human stem cells to develop into fully functional liver tissue. These organoids were successfully transplanted into mice, where they integrated and began performing essential liver functions. This breakthrough brings us a step closer to creating lab-grown organs for human transplantation.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share in Organoids and Spheroids

North America, particularly the United States, led the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share. The region’s advanced healthcare system, significant investments in medical research, and innovative biotech companies have been pivotal. The U.S. healthcare system’s focus on personalized medicine and advanced therapies has fostered the growth of organoid and spheroid technologies. For example, companies like InSphero have expanded their portfolios through collaborations, such as their agreement with Genome Biologics to commercialize 3D Cardiac Organoid Platforms. The increasing number of cancer cases in the U.S. also fuels demand for spheroid research, aiding the development of new cancer treatments.

· In March 2024, the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) announced the establishment of four startups focused on biomedicine, utilizing advanced research in organoids and AI to address pressing health issues.

Europe

Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France being major contributors. Germany, home to Merck KGaA, has been at the forefront with its research and development efforts. Merck KGaA’s work on next-generation organoids using chip technology exemplifies the innovative approaches emerging from the region. Additionally, Europe’s strong regulatory framework and supportive funding for biotech research have created a conducive environment for market growth. The region’s focus on developing novel drug testing methods and regenerative medicine applications is also noteworthy.

Asia Pacific is on to Grow at a Significant Growth Rate

Asia Pacific is emerging as a significant player in the organoids and spheroids market, with rapid growth expected during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, and India are investing heavily in biotechnology research and infrastructure. India’s biotech sector is growing rapidly, supported by government initiatives and increasing investment from private players. For instance, recent collaborations between Indian research institutions and international biotech companies have accelerated the development of organoid and spheroid technologies in the country. India’s focus on regenerative medicine and personalized therapies is driving the adoption of these advanced models.

India’s contribution to the organoids and spheroids market is gaining momentum. The country’s biotech sector is expanding rapidly, with increasing investments in research and development. Indian researchers are actively collaborating with international biotech companies to leverage advanced technologies. For instance, Indian institutions are exploring the use of organoids in personalized medicine and drug testing, aiming to improve healthcare outcomes. In India, the adoption of organoid technology is growing, particularly in cancer research. Indian research institutions are increasingly using organoid models to study cancer biology and drug responses.

By Type, the Neural Organoids

Neural organoids are the leading type in the organoids category. These miniature brain-like structures are created from stem cells and mimic certain aspects of human brain development. Researchers use neural organoids to study neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and autism. These organoids provide valuable insights into brain function and disease mechanisms, making them indispensable in medical research and drug testing.

By Method, the Air Liquid Interface (ALI) Method for Organoid Culture to be the Most Utilized

The Air Liquid Interface (ALI) method is the dominant technique for culturing organoids. This method involves growing cells at the interface between air and a liquid medium, allowing for the development of complex, three-dimensional structures. The ALI method is particularly effective for cultivating organoids that mimic tissues such as the gut, lung, and brain. Its ability to support the growth of functional, differentiated tissues makes it a preferred choice in organoid research.

By Source, the Stem Cells Segment to Continue its Dominance

Stem cells are the primary source for creating organoids. These versatile cells can differentiate into various cell types, enabling the formation of complex organoid structures. Stem cell-derived organoids are crucial for studying developmental biology, disease modeling, and regenerative medicine. Their flexibility and potential for creating diverse tissue types make them a cornerstone in organoid research.

By Type, the Multicellular Tumor Spheroids (MCTS) Segment Led the Market

Multicellular Tumor Spheroids (MCTS) are the leading type in the spheroids category. These three-dimensional cell clusters are used extensively in cancer research to study tumor growth, drug resistance, and metastasis. MCTS models closely mimic the microenvironment of tumors in the human body, providing a more accurate representation of how cancer behaves and responds to treatments. Their use in high-throughput drug screening and personalized medicine is particularly significant.

By Method, the Hanging Drop Method Segment to Sustain as a Leader in the Market

The Hanging Drop Method is the predominant technique for generating spheroids. This method involves placing a drop of cell suspension on the lid of a petri dish, allowing cells to aggregate and form spheroids under gravity. The simplicity and efficiency of this method make it widely used in various research applications, including drug testing and cell biology studies.

By Source, the Primary Cell Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market

Primary cells are the main source for creating spheroids. These cells are directly isolated from tissues and maintain the characteristics of their tissue of origin. Using primary cells to form spheroids ensures that the resulting models closely resemble the actual physiological conditions of the tissue, making them highly valuable for disease modeling and drug testing.

By Application, the Drug Toxicity & Efficacy Testing Segment Led the Market

Drug toxicity and efficacy testing is the leading application for organoids and spheroids. These 3D models provide a more accurate prediction of how drugs will interact with human tissues compared to traditional 2D cell cultures. Organoids and spheroids are used to test the safety and effectiveness of new drugs, reducing the reliance on animal testing and improving the drug development process. Personalized medicine is also growing, as they allow for the testing of drug responses in patient-specific models.

Recent Developments

· In May 2024, FinalSpark, an innovative Swiss biocomputing company, launched the first-ever internet platform for remote biological neuron experimentation. This platform, aimed at creating the first living processor, provides continuous access to sixteen human brain organoids. These bioprocessors, made of living neurons capable of learning and processing information, promise to significantly reduce the environmental impact of increasing computer use, as they consume a million times less power than conventional digital processors.

· In May 2024, Parallel Bio, a biotechnology firm focusing on using the immune system to treat diseases, announced the release of its “Clinical Trial in a Dish” tool for early-stage drug development. This innovative tool uses human models to assess the safety and effectiveness of new immunotherapies. Five pharmaceutical companies, including a Fortune 500 company, are testing twenty drug candidates as an alternative to animal testing. The tool uses immunological organoids scaled with robotics to create human models that reflect the biological diversity of a community.

· In August 2023, InSphero, a company specializing in robotics and intelligent automation, entered into a distribution agreement with Advanced BioMatrix, a provider of biomaterial solutions for cellular assays and regenerative medicine. This partnership aims to expand the use of 3D cell culture techniques beyond traditional suspension-based methods to include scaffold-based models.

· In June 2023, Inventia Life Science partnered with Biotron Healthcare to distribute its RASTRUM miniaturized 3D cell culturing platform in India. This collaboration is expected to advance the field of organoids and spheroids by making the cutting-edge RASTRUM technology more accessible to researchers in India.

· In June 2023, AMSBIO introduced Matrimix, a new 3D cell culture substrate with a fully defined formulation. This innovative product is designed to provide a reliable and consistent extracellular matrix for cell culture, benefiting organoid and spheroid research by enabling the cultivation of a variety of tissues.

Segments Covered in Organoids and Spheroids Market Report

By Type

• Organoids

o By Type

 Neural Organoids

 Hepatic Organoids

 Intestinal Organoids

 Other Organoids

o By Method

 General Submerged Method for Organoid Culture

 Crypt Organoid Culture Techniques

 Air Liquid Interface (ALI) Method for Organoid Culture

 Clonal Organoids from Lgr5+ Cells

 Brain and Retina Organoid Formation Protocol

 Others

o By Source

 Primary Tissues

 Stem Cells

• Spheroids

o By Type

 Multicellular Tumor Spheroids (MCTS)

 Neurospheres

 Mammospheres

 Hepatospheres

 Embryoid Bodies

By Method

• Micropatterned Plates

• Low Cell Attachment Plates

• Hanging Drop Method

• Others

By Source

• Cell Line

• Primary Cell

• iPSCs Derived Cells

By Application

• Developmental Biology

• Personalized Medicine

• Regenerative Medicine

• Disease Pathology Studies

• Drug Toxicity & Efficacy Testing

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Organoids and Spheroids Marke, providing a thorough examination of market segments, material, emerging technologies and key trends. Our TOC offers a structured analysis of market dynamics, emerging innovations, and regional dynamics to guide your strategic decisions in this rapidly evolving healthcare field – https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/organoids-and-spheroids-market-sizing

