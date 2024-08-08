Spatial OMICS Market to Soar USD 906.13 Million by 2033 at a 9.50% CAGR, says Healthcare Analyst

According to the report by Towards Healthcare, global spatial OMICS market size reached USD 380.40 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 906.13 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The spatial omics market is experiencing substantial growth due to advancements in spatially resolved transcriptomics and proteomics, increasing research in single-cell analysis, and growing demand for high-resolution molecular profiling techniques.

Report Highlights Details Spatial OMICS Market Size in 2023 USD 380.40 Million Spatial OMICS Market Size in 2033 USD 906.13 Million Spatial OMICS Market Growth Rate 9.50% Largest Share Holder North America

Major Insights and Takeaways of the Spatial OMICS Market

By region, North America dominated the spatial OMICS market by 47% in 2023.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the spatial transcriptomics segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By technology, the spatial genomics segment is expected to register fastest CAGR during 2024-2033.

By product, the consumables segment dominated the spatial OMICS market in 2023.

By product, the software segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By workflow, the instrumental analysis segment dominated the market in 2023.

By workflow, the data analysis segment is estimated to grow at a lucrative rate during the predicted period.

By sample type, the FFPE segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By sample type, the fresh frozen segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, the academic & translational research institute segment held the largest share of the spatial OMICS market in 2023.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to show significant growth during the predicted period.

Spatial OMICS Market: Pioneering Precision Biology

Spatial OMICS is a field of biological research. This field focuses on home molecules like genes, proteins and other biomolecules that are organized within tissues and cells. In traditional methods were analysis on these molecules in done in bulk but spital omics techniques allow scientists to see exactly where these molecules are located and how they interact within their original spatial context. This field provides detailed and more accurate picture of cellular functions and processes, which is crucial for studying complex tissues like tumors and brain tissues.

The Spatial OMICS market is rapidly evolving, offering significant potential for advancements in biological sciences. This growth is driven by continuous advancements in sequencing technologies, a rising number of genetic disorders, and increased funding for omics research.

The industry that develops and sells the tools, technologies and services which are needed for spatial OMICS research is called the spatial OMICS market. The Spatial OMICS market is driven by the growing need for detailed biological insights, and advancements in sequencing and imaging technologies.

North America Leads Spatial OMICS in 2023

North America, in 2023, held the largest share of the spatial OMICS market with the US and Canada at the top. The market is growing because of many biopharmaceutical businesses, a modern healthcare system, and large R&D expenditures. Relatively recent advances include multiplexed analytical platforms and high-resolution imaging. Initiatives that use spatial omics to promote research on neurological illnesses and cancer are substantially funded by organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US. In March 2023, 10x Genomics, a leading supplier of spatial transcriptomics, introduced Visium CytAssist, a tool that simplifies processes and makes researchers more accessible while improving spatial gene expression capabilities.

Europe, to Grow with Tech Innovation

The market for spatial omics is dominated by Europe as well, with nations like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom at the forefront of both application and research. Market expansion is fueled by the region’s intense emphasis on precision medicine and extensive partnerships between business and academia. For example, the Human Cell Atlas project, involving researchers from Europe, uses spatial transcriptomics to map every cell in the human body. It is anticipated that this project will contribute significantly to our understanding of human biology and disease mechanisms, leading to future developments in the area.

Asia Pacific OMICS Booms with Investments

The market for spatial omics in the Asia Pacific area is expanding quickly due to more investments in healthcare infrastructure and research. Leading this expansion are nations like China, Japan, and India. For instance, collaborations between regional research institutions and international technology companies have recently been established in India to offer cutting edge spatial omics capabilities. The goal of these initiatives is to address urgent health concerns like infectious illnesses and cancer. The spatial omics sector is anticipated to grow rapidly because of the Indian government’s measures support biotech research and innovation.

· In April 2023, BGI Group, a leading genomics organization in China, launched a cutting-edge spatial transcriptomics platform. This new technology promises to provide high-resolution spatial data, crucial for understanding disease mechanisms at the cellular level.

India stands out as a promising market for spatial omics due to its growing biotech sector and increasing emphasis on personalized medicine. Recent collaborations between Indian research institutes and international organizations are setting the stage for significant advancements. For example, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore is partnering with global biotech firms to develop advanced spatial transcriptomics techniques. These efforts are aimed at understanding complex diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders, with the goal of developing more effective, tailored treatments.

Spatial OMICS, Expanding Applications Drive Market

Due to its increasing role in personalized and precision medicine the spatial omics market is experiencing significant growth. Based on the patients’ unique genetic and molecular profiles this approach tailors the treatment plans to individual patients. Spatial omics technologies allow researchers and clinicians to analyze the spatial distribution of genes, proteins, and other biomolecules within tissues, providing a detailed understanding of how diseases manifest and progress at the cellular level.

Recent technological advancements have made spatial omics more accessible and useful in clinical settings. High-resolution imaging and multiplexed analysis platforms now allow for the detailed visualization and measurement of biomolecules within their spatial context. For instance, technologies like the Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression tool by 10x Genomics enable scientists to analyze entire transcriptomes from tissue sections at single-cell resolution. This level of detail was previously unattainable, making these advancements pivotal in driving the market forward.

For instance, in April 2024, Owkin launched the Multi Omic Spatial Atlas in Cancer (MOSAIC) program. This initiative aims to create the world’s largest spatial genomics database to support clinical decision-making and drug discovery. By the end of the year, Owkin plans to produce multimodal tumor microenvironment characterizations for thousands of patients, significantly advancing cancer research.

Challenges with Reproducibility Restraining the Market

Challenges with reproducibility and fidelity are restraining the spatial omics market. One of the significant challenges facing the spatial omics market is ensuring the reproducibility and fidelity of results. As many technologies in this field are still developing, maintaining consistent and reliable outcomes is difficult. Small variations in sample handling, probe preparations, staining techniques, and instruments can lead to unwanted changes in results, affecting coverage, background noise, and sensitivity. These issues are critical as they impact the accuracy and reliability of spatial omics data, which are essential for drawing meaningful biological conclusions.

For instance, in March 2024, the Spatial Omics Initiative was launched by a consortium of leading research institutions and companies. This initiative focuses on developing standardized protocols and best practices for spatial omics technologies, ensuring that data generated across different laboratories are consistent and reliable.

Multi-Omics Creates Opportunities for the Market

Spatial multi-omic investigations are a promising approach to comprehensively investigate cells within their own tissues. This technique allows researchers to look at many data modalities, such as the transcriptome (gene expression), epigenome (DNA alterations), proteome (protein levels), and metabolome (metabolites), simultaneously or within the same tissue segment. Researchers can gain a comprehensive understanding of cellular processes and interactions by integrating these disparate datasets, which can help them appreciate the complexity of biological systems.

For instance, utilizing spatial multi-omics, a 2023 study conducted by the Broad Institute discovered new genetic markers associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Mapping the spatial distribution of these signals in brain tissues allowed researchers to identify potential areas for therapeutic intervention, opening the possibility of more.

By Technology, Spatial Transcriptomics Leading Edge

Spatial transcriptomics is currently leading the spatial omics market. This technology enables the analysis of gene expression within the spatial context of tissues, allowing researchers to understand how cells interact in their native environments. The capability to visualize and measure RNA molecules within tissue sections has revolutionized the study of complex tissues, particularly in understanding diseases like cancer and neurological disorders. For example, high-resolution spatial transcriptomics was crucial in recent studies mapping the cellular landscape of tumors, leading to more targeted and effective treatments.

By Product, Instruments Drive Spatial Omics Growth

Instruments dominate the product segment of the spatial omics market. These high-tech devices, including advanced sequencing platforms and microscopy systems, are essential for conducting spatial omics research. Instruments such as 10x Genomics’ Visium platform have been widely adopted due to their ability to provide detailed spatial maps of gene expression within tissues. The ongoing innovation in this area, including the development of more user-friendly and automated systems, is driving the market forward, making these technologies more accessible to a broader range of researchers.

By Type, Sequencing Core for Spatial Insights

Sequencing platforms are the dominant type within the spatial omics market. These platforms, such as those provided by Illumina and PacBio, are essential for decoding the spatial genetic information within tissues. They offer high accuracy and depth of analysis, which is critical for applications like cancer research and developmental biology. Recent advancements have further improved their resolution and sensitivity, allowing scientists to uncover previously hidden details about cellular function and disease progression.

New Advancements and Developments in Spatial OMICS Market

· In March 2024, 10x Genomics launched its highly anticipated Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression instrument for commercial use. The Visium HD is designed to enable researchers to perform comprehensive analyses of FFPE tissue samples by measuring spatial gene expression across the entire transcriptome at single-cell resolution.

· In January 2024, SimBioSys received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This approval allows the company to market TumorSight Viz, a software application that creates three-dimensional spatial visualizations of breast tumors.

Key Market Companies in the Spatial OMICS Market

· RareCyte, Inc.

· Firalis Molecular Precision

· Seven Bridges Genomics

· NanoString Technologies, Inc.

· Bio-Techne

· Danaher Corporation

· PerkinElmer, Inc.

· S2 Genomics, Inc.

· Ionpath, Inc.

· Dovetail Genomics (Cantata Bio.)

· Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

· Millennium Science Pty Ltd.

· Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic, Inc.)

· Biognosys

· BioSpyder, Inc.

· Ultivue, Inc.

· Rebus Biosystems, Inc.

· Standard BioTools

· 10x Genomics

· Bruker

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics

Spatial Proteomics

By Product

Instruments

By Mode

Automated Semi-automated Manual By Type

Sequencing Platforms IHC Microscopy Flow Cytometry Mass Spectrometry Others

Consumables

Software

Bioinformatics Tools Imaging Tools Storage & Management Databases



By Workflow

Sample Preparation

Instrumental Analysis

Data Analysis

By Sample Type

FFPE (Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded)

Fresh Frozen

By End-use

Academic & Translational Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

