Genentech Presents Lunsumio Data Showing Potential Across Earlier Treatment Lines in Indolent and Aggressive Lymphomas

– Lunsumio in combination with lenalidomide may offer an effective treatment in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma based on first data from single-arm cohort of Phase III CELESTIMO study –

– Data from subcutaneous Lunsumio plus Polivy reinforce its outpatient, chemotherapy-free potential in people with R/R large B-cell lymphoma –

– Results highlight the potential of innovative Lunsumio combination regimens to offer improved outcomes for more people with lymphoma earlier in their disease –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today new data highlighting the potential of Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) in earlier treatment lines for people living with different types of lymphoma, presented at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

“These data underscore the potential of Lunsumio to support more people living with lymphoma, building on the clinical benefit observed in later-stage follicular lymphoma,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Moreover, the combinatorial potential of Lunsumio is evident in the two-drug regimens presented, which may enable outpatient treatment while preserving deep and durable efficacy.”

Preliminary data support the potential for Lunsumio in combination with lenalidomide in relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL)

First data from the single-arm extension of the Phase III CELESTIMO study, in 54 patients, demonstrated promising efficacy with this two-drug regimen in people with second-line or later (2L+) FL, including a complete response (CR) rate of 87.0% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 75.1–94.6). Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) events were reported in 27.8% of patients, and were predominantly low grade (Grade (Gr) 1: 22.2%; Gr 2: 3.7%; Gr 3: 1.9%), with all CRS events resolved. Neutropenia occurred in 40.7% of patients, and infections occurred in 57.4% of patients. These results indicate the potential of this combination to deliver meaningful outcomes earlier in the disease course. Primary analysis of the pivotal Phase III CELESTIMO study is anticipated in 2026.

Subcutaneous (SC) Lunsumio plus Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) data demonstrate meaningful improvements for people with R/R large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL)

Long term follow-up data from the Phase Ib/II GO40516 study demonstrated sustained improvements in patients treated with investigational SC Lunsumio in combination with Polivy compared to those treated with Rituxan® (rituximab) and Polivy in people with 2L+ LBCL. The overall response rate (ORR) was 77.5% (95% CI: 61.6–89.2) vs 50.0% (95% CI: 33.8–66.2) and median progression-free survival was 25.4 (95% CI: 9.2– not evaluable ) vs 6.4 months (95% CI:4.7–18.6). No new safety signals were identified. Adverse events (AE) included neutrophil count decreased/neutropenia (40%), febrile neutropenia (2.5%), infections (45%), and peripheral neuropathy (10%). Patient-reported outcomes from the Phase III SUNMO study investigating the same combination, demonstrated benefits across multiple aspects of health-related quality of life measures in comparison to Rituxan with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin particularly in maintaining or improving physical functioning, fatigue, lymphoma symptoms and peripheral neuropathy.

Results from these studies highlight the potential of this outpatient combination to prolong remission and improve outcomes for people living with this aggressive disease, without the need for conventional chemotherapy.

Long-term follow-up data show sustained responses with fixed-duration investigational SC Lunsumio and intravenous (IV) in third line or later (3L+) FL

Five-year follow-up data from the pivotal Phase II GO29781 study, the longest reported follow-up for a CD20xCD3 bispecific in R/R FL, showed durable remissions with IV Lunsumio, with a 5-year overall survival rate of 78.5% (95% CI: 69.6–87.4) and 54-month duration of CR rate (DOCR) of 52.0% (95% CI: 36.1-67.9). Furthermore, three-year follow-up data demonstrated durable responses with investigational SC Lunsumio with an ORR of 74.5%, CR rate of 62.8%, and 30-month DOCR of 53.0% (95% CI: 38.7-67.4). No new safety signals were observed in either study.

Lunsumio monotherapy is approved in over 60 countries for people with FL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies, with ongoing discussions with additional health authorities worldwide. SC Lunsumio was recently approved by the European Commission for FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. A decision from the US Food and Drug Administration is expected soon.

Lunsumio, along with Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm), is part of Genentech’s industry-leading CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody portfolio. Continuing to explore new formulations and combinations of these medicines across different disease areas and lines of treatment is part of Genentech’s commitment to improve the patient experience and provide more choice to suit diverse patient and healthcare system needs.

About Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb)

Lunsumio is a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual-targeting activates and redirects a patient’s existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. A robust clinical development program for Lunsumio is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other indications.

About diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive (fast-growing) blood cancer and is the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the U.S. Approximately 160,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with DLBCL each year, with comparable incidence rates across regions. Medical practices, including pathological classification, diagnosis, staging, initial treatment and relapse management, are similarly approached worldwide. While it is generally responsive to treatment in the frontline, as many as 40% of people will relapse or have refractory disease, at which time salvage therapy options are limited and survival is short. Improving treatments earlier in the course of the disease and providing much-needed alternative options could help to improve long-term outcomes.

About follicular lymphoma (FL)

FL is the most common slow-growing (indolent) form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, accounting for about one in five cases. It typically responds well to treatment but is often characterized by periods of remission and relapse. The disease typically becomes harder to treat each time a patient relapses, and early progression can be associated with poor long-term prognosis. It is estimated that more than 110,000 people are diagnosed with FL each year worldwide.

Lunsumio U.S. Indication

Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Lunsumio is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Lunsumio is based on response rate. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Lunsumio?

Lunsumio may cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be severe or life-threatening.

Get medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS at any time, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills

low blood pressure

fast or irregular heartbeat

tiredness or weakness

difficulty breathing

headache

confusion

feeling anxious

dizziness or light-headedness

nausea

vomiting

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Lunsumio on a “step-up dosing schedule.”

The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Lunsumio on Day 1 and Day 8 of your first cycle of treatment

You will receive a higher dose of Lunsumio on Day 15 of your first cycle of treatment

If your dose of Lunsumio is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule

Before each dose in Cycle 1 and Cycle 2, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS

Your healthcare provider will check you for CRS during treatment with Lunsumio and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Lunsumio, if you have severe side effects.

What are the possible side effects of Lunsumio?

Lunsumio may cause serious side effects, including:

neurologic problems. Lunsumio can cause serious and life-threatening neurological problems. Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio, including: headache numbness and tingling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet dizziness confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things forgetting things or forgetting who or where you are trouble speaking, reading, or writing sleepiness or trouble sleeping tremors loss of consciousness seizures muscle problems or muscle weakness loss of balance or trouble walking tiredness

Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio, including: serious infections. Lunsumio can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with Lunsumio, including: fever of 100.4° F (38° C) or higher cough chest pain tiredness shortness of breath painful rash sore throat pain during urination feeling weak or generally unwell

Lunsumio can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with Lunsumio, including: hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Lunsumio can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with Lunsumio. Your health care provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: fever enlarged spleen easy bruising low blood cell counts liver problems

Lunsumio can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with Lunsumio. Your health care provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: low blood cell counts. Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with Lunsumio. Lunsumio can cause the following low blood cell counts: low white blood cell counts (neutropenia). Low white blood cells can increase your risk for infection low red blood cell counts (anemia). Low red blood cells can cause tiredness and shortness of breath low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia). Low platelet counts can cause bruising or bleeding problems

Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with Lunsumio. Lunsumio can cause the following low blood cell counts: growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor related problems (tumor flare). Lunsumio can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with Lunsumio: chest pain cough trouble breathing tender or swollen lymph nodes pain or swelling at the site of the tumor

Lunsumio can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with Lunsumio:

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or permanently stop treatment with Lunsumio if you develop severe side effects.

The most common side effects of Lunsumio include: tiredness, rash, fever, and headache.

The most common severe abnormal blood test results with Lunsumio include: decreased phosphate, increased glucose, and increased uric acid levels.

Before receiving Lunsumio, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have ever had an infusion reaction after receiving Lunsumio

have an infection, or have had an infection in the past which lasted a long time or keeps coming back

have or have had Epstein-Barr Virus

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Lunsumio may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Lunsumio

Females who are able to become pregnant:

your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Lunsumio

you should use an effective method of birth control (contraception) during your treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of Lunsumio

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Lunsumio passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of Lunsumio

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving Lunsumio?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, tremors, sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of Lunsumio. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Lunsumio.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the Lunsumio full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide or visit https://www.Lunsumio.com.

Polivy U.S. Indication

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines (a rituximab product, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone) as a first treatment for adults who have moderate to high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified (NOS) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL).

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines, bendamustine and a rituximab product, to treat DLBCL in adults who have progressed after at least 2 prior therapies.

Important Safety Information

Possible serious side effects

Everyone reacts differently to Polivy therapy, so it’s important to know what the side effects are. Some people who have been treated with Polivy have experienced serious to fatal side effects. Your doctor may stop or adjust your treatment if any serious side effects occur. Be sure to contact your healthcare team if there are any signs of these side effects.

Nerve problems in your arms and legs: This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern

This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern Infusion-related reactions: You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion

You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion Low blood cell counts: Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy

Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy Infections: If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections

If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections Rare and serious brain infections: Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes

Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes Tumor lysis syndrome: Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy

Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy Potential harm to liver: Some signs include tiredness, weight loss, pain in the abdomen, dark urine, and yellowing of your skin or the white part of your eyes. You may be at higher risk if you already had liver problems or you are taking other medication

Side effects seen most often

The most common side effects during treatment were

Nerve problems in arms and legs

Nausea

Tiredness or lack of energy

Diarrhea

Constipation

Hair loss

Redness and sores of the lining of the mouth, lips, throat, and digestive tract

Polivy may lower your red or white blood cell counts and increase uric acid levels.

Polivy may not be for everyone. Talk to your doctor if you are

Pregnant or think you are pregnant: Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby

Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby Planning to become pregnant: Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment

Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment Breastfeeding: Women should not breastfeed while taking Polivy and for 2 months after the last dose

These may not be all the side effects. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Polivy treatment.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and visit https://www.Polivy.com for additional Important Safety Information.

Columvi U.S. Indication

Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) is a prescription medicine to treat adults with certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond to previous treatment (refractory), and who have received 2 or more prior treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Columvi is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Columvi is based on response rate and durability of response. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Columvi?

Columvi can cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Columvi, and can also be serious and lead to death.

Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills or shaking

fast or irregular heartbeat

dizziness or light-headedness

trouble breathing

shortness of breath

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Columvi on a “step-up dosing schedule”.

A single dose of a medicine called obinutuzumab will be given to you on the first day of your first treatment cycle (Day 1 of Cycle 1).

You will start the Columvi step-up dosing schedule a week after the obinutuzumab dose. The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Columvi on Day 8 and Day 15 of Cycle 1. This is to help reduce your risk of CRS. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the first step-up dose on Day 8. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the second step-up dose on Day 15 if you experienced CRS during the first step-up dose.

You will receive your first full dose of Columvi a week after the second step-up dose (this will be Day 1 of Cycle 2).

If your dose of Columvi is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the “step-up dosing schedule”.

If you had more than mild CRS with your previous dose of Columvi, you should be hospitalized during and for 24 hours after receiving your next dose of Columvi.

Before each dose of Columvi, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS and infusion-related reactions.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for CRS during treatment with Columvi and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Columvi if you have severe side effects.

Carry the Columvi Patient Wallet Card with you at all times and show it to all of your healthcare providers. The Columvi Patient Wallet Card lists the signs and symptoms of CRS you should get emergency medical help for right away.

What are the possible side effects of Columvi?

Columvi may cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine Release Syndrome.

Neurologic problems. Columvi can cause serious neurologic problems that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for neurologic problems during treatment with Columvi. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems, including: headache confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things trouble speaking sleepiness memory problems numbness, tingling, or weakness of the hands or feet dizziness shaking (tremors)

Columvi can cause serious neurologic problems that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for neurologic problems during treatment with Columvi. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems, including: Serious Infections. Columvi can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for signs and symptoms of infection and treat you as needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs of an infection, including: fever, chills, weakness, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.

Columvi can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for signs and symptoms of infection and treat you as needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs of an infection, including: fever, chills, weakness, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. Growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor related problems (tumor flare).

Tell your healthcare provider if you get any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare:

tender or swollen lymph nodes

pain or swelling at the site of the tumor

chest pain

cough

trouble breathing

The most common side effects of Columvi include: CRS, muscle and bone pain, rash, and tiredness.

The most common severe abnormal lab test results with Columvi include: decreased white blood cells, decreased phosphate (an electrolyte), increased uric acid levels, and decreased fibrinogen (a protein that helps with blood clotting).

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with Columvi if you develop certain side effects.

Before receiving Columvi, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have an infection

have kidney problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Columvi may harm your unborn baby

Females who are able to become pregnant: Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Columvi. You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 1 month after your last dose of Columvi. Talk to your healthcare provider about what birth control method is right for you during this time. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Columvi.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Columvi may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 1 month after your last dose of Columvi.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving Columvi?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, shaking (tremors), sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away.

