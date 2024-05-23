SUBSCRIBE
Adcomms
Zevra Gains Support of Adcomm, Clears Hurdle for Potential Rare Disease Approval
An FDA advisory committee agreed on Friday that Zevra Therapeutics had provided sufficient efficacy data supporting the approval of arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C.
August 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Adcomms
FDA Questions Strength of Evidence Backing Zevra’s Rare Disease Therapy Ahead of Adcomm
The Genetic Metabolic Diseases Advisory Committee will meet on Friday to discuss Zevra’s modified scale to describe the efficacy of its drug candidate for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C.
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Adaptimmune, Zevra, Lykos and scPharma
The FDA has four big events in the coming two weeks, including an advisory panel meeting for an ultra-rare disease.
July 29, 2024
5 min read
Tristan Manalac
Adcomms
FDA Adcomm Calls for Changes in Perioperative Lung Cancer Trials
The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on Thursday strongly supported changing clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer drugs given in the perioperative setting, pointing out the need for a more nuanced approached to treatments before and after surgery.
July 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Adcomms
FDA Flags Potential ‘Overtreatment’ for NSCLC With AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi Ahead of Adcomm
AstraZeneca is proposing to use Imfinzi for resectable non-small cell lung cancer in the perioperative setting—both before and after surgical resection of the tumor. However, ahead of Thursday’s advisory committee meeting, FDA staffers have expressed concerns.
July 24, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
ICER Doubles Down on Critique of Lykos’ MDMA Therapy, Cites Data Concerns
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has again flagged “substantial concerns” with Lykos Therapeutics’ data for its MDMA-based therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and propensity for bias.
June 28, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Arcutis, Orexo, Phantom and More
The FDA’s calendar is relatively light in July, with only five major deadlines, including one for a PD-1 blocker and another for an opioid overdose drug.
June 25, 2024
7 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Adcomm Votes Unanimously for Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Treatment Donanemab
Despite concerns raised in FDA briefing documents about Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s treatment, donanemab, the committee concluded that the benefits outweighed the risks.
June 10, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Policy
FDA Raises Concerns About Lilly’s Donanemab Alzheimer’s Candidate Ahead of Adcomm
In advance of an advisory committee meeting on Monday, the FDA’s internal reviewers have raised issues regarding Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s disease candidate donanemab, flagging problems with its study design and safety outcomes.
June 7, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
FDA Adcomm Votes Against Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy
An FDA advisory committee on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected Lykos Therapeutics’ investigational MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder due to safety concerns and how the company conducted its trials.
June 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Lykos, GSK, BMS and More
In the next two weeks, the FDA is scheduled to decide on four drug applications and hold two highly anticipated advisory committee meetings.
May 30, 2024
6 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Novo Nordisk’s Once-Weekly Insulin Loses FDA Adcomm Vote for Type 1 Diabetes
Flagging a risk of hypoglycemia, the FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee on Friday did not recommend the approval of Novo Nordisk’s once-weekly insulin icodec for type 1 diabetes.
May 28, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
FDA Flags Hypoglycemia Risk for Novo’s Once-Weekly Insulin Ahead of Adcomm
In advance of Friday’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting, the FDA has raised concerns about hypoglycemia linked to Novo Nordisk’s insulin icodec, according to a briefing document.
May 23, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA
ICER Finds ‘Substantial Uncertainties’ in Lykos’ MDMA Trials Ahead of Adcomm
With a June 4 FDA advisory committee meeting looming, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has raised concerns about Lykos Therapeutics’ trials of its MDMA-assisted therapy in post-traumatic stress disorder.
May 16, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA Therapy for PTSD to Face FDA Adcomm
As interest in psychedelic therapies ramp up, Lykos Therapeutics will go in front of the FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee on June 4 to present its investigational treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.
May 8, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
