Frontier Medicines to Present First Clinical Data for FMC-376, an Equipotent KRAS G12C ON+OFF Inhibitor, at ESMO Congress 2026

BOSTON & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Medicines Corporation, a clinical-stage precision medicines company unlocking the proteome to develop small molecule oncology and immunology drugs against previously undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced the company will present promising preliminary clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 PROSPER trial evaluating FMC-376, an equipotent KRAS G12C ON+OFF inhibitor, in patients with advanced KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors, focused on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The findings will be presented during a rapid oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27 in Madrid, Spain.

The abstract reports preliminary anti-tumor activity, including responses in patients previously treated with KRAS G12C inhibitors, alongside an encouraging tolerability profile. Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 study of FMC-376, a KRAS G12C equipotent ON+OFF inhibitor in pts with advanced KRAS G12C mutant solid tumors

Presentation Number: 1006RO

Session Title: Rapid oral: Developmental therapeutic

Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, October 25, 8:30–8:35 a.m. CET

Location: Cordoba Auditorium - Hall 4

Presenter: Marcelo V. Negrao, M.D., Associate Professor, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

About FMC-376

FMC-376 is a dual inhibitor of the ON+OFF states of KRAS G12C, directly targeting both the active and inactive forms of KRAS G12C with equipotency and high selectivity. This differentiated mechanism of action offers the potential to overcome the resistance and lack of response seen with current KRAS G12C single-acting treatments. The KRAS G12C mutation is most prevalent in people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal carcinoma (CRC), and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). FMC-376 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and is currently being evaluated in the PROSPER Phase 1/2 clinical trial, an open-label, dose-escalation, dose-expansion and cohort-expansion study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and clinical activity of FMC-376 as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab in participants with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced unresectable or metastatic solid tumors.

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a clinical-stage precision medicines company pioneering groundbreaking medicines to transform treatment for genetically defined patient populations, starting with oncology and immunology. Our proprietary chemoproteomics-powered drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, leverages covalent chemistry and artificial intelligence to unlock difficult-to-drug, disease-causing proteins for drug development. Today, we are advancing a diversified pipeline of wholly owned precision medicines against the most critical drivers of cancer and high-value immunology programs. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Frontier Medicines:

Ashlea Kosikowski (1AB)

(704) 488-7369

pr@frontiermeds.com