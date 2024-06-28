SUBSCRIBE
Frontier Medicines

NEWS
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Tessera, Tessa, Adial and More
This week’s Movers & Shakers includes Tessa and Adial bringing in new CEOs, while other companies strengthened their regulatory and medical teams with key appointments
August 25, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 11
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
March 10, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 19
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
November 18, 2021
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Avilar Debuts to Pioneer Extracellular Protein Degradation
Avilar Therapeutics officially joined the game with $60 million in seed financing from RA Capital Management.
November 18, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Money on the Move: July 14 – 21
More money means more progress for potentially life-saving therapies. Here’s a peek at some biopharma companies adding to their books this week.
July 21, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Job Trends
Frontier Medicines Raises $88.5 Million to Advance Chemoproteomics Program
Frontier Medicines will support the continued development of the company’s chemoproteomics drug discovery program, including lead asset, an inhibitor of KRASG12C.
July 19, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioForest
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Precigen, Amylyx, BeiGene and More
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 1, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Frontier and AbbVie Team Up Against Elusive Protein Targets
Therapies developed using E3 ligase proteins will get a potent infusion, as AbbVie combines its commercialization expertise with Frontier Medicine’s proprietary chemoproteomics platform to develop potentially efficacious therapies for difficult-to-drug protein targets.
December 3, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2020
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
January 3, 2020
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2020
Press Releases
Frontier Medicines Announces Milestone Payment in AbbVie Partnership, Following Advancement of Lead Candidates Targeting a Historically Undruggable Transcription Factor
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Frontier Medicines Presents New Preclinical Data on its Development Candidate, FMC-376, a Dual KRASG12C Inhibitor, at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting
April 16, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Frontier Medicines to Spotlight Lead Candidate, Novel Dual KRASG12C Inhibitor FMC-376, and the Frontier™ Platform at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting
March 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Frontier Medicines Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Christo Shalish as Head of Business Development
February 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Frontier Medicines Advances First Development Candidate, FMC-376, a Uniquely Differentiated Inhibitor of Both Active and Inactive KRASG12C, into IND-Enabling Studies
January 5, 2023
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
Frontier Medicines Announces Advancement of Second and Third Programs Under Global Partnership with AbbVie
January 5, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Frontier Medicines to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 4, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Frontier Medicines to Present at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
November 1, 2022
 · 
1 min read
Business
Frontier Medicines Announces the Appointment of Seasoned Legal Executive Mark Dizon, J.D., as General Counsel
August 25, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Frontier Medicines Announces Distinguished Oncologist Dr. Pasi Jänne Joins its Scientific Advisory Board
July 14, 2022
 · 
2 min read
