This week’s Movers & Shakers includes Tessa and Adial bringing in new CEOs, while other companies strengthened their regulatory and medical teams with key appointments
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
Avilar Therapeutics officially joined the game with $60 million in seed financing from RA Capital Management.
More money means more progress for potentially life-saving therapies. Here’s a peek at some biopharma companies adding to their books this week.
Frontier Medicines will support the continued development of the company’s chemoproteomics drug discovery program, including lead asset, an inhibitor of KRASG12C.
Therapies developed using E3 ligase proteins will get a potent infusion, as AbbVie combines its commercialization expertise with Frontier Medicine’s proprietary chemoproteomics platform to develop potentially efficacious therapies for difficult-to-drug protein targets.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2020,” a list of up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched no earlier than mid-2018.
