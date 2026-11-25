The gift deepens a long-standing partnership and advances research for children with rare neurological diseases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Foundation has announced a commitment to name the endowed chair in Translational Neuroscience at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The investment strengthens a long-standing partnership focused on healthier communities across Tennessee, the region, and the world.

One in six children faces a neurological disability or disorder. Many of these diseases are rare, aggressive and complex. This investment provides funding to support an exceptional physician scientist, Carsten G. Bönnemann, MD, as the endowed chair of the new Department of Genomic and Translational Neuroscience, which advances research and the clinical development of promising therapies for rare and ultra-rare pediatric neurological diseases.

"St. Jude shares our core values for strengthening the health of communities, and we are proud to deepen this relationship through Foundation support," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of First Horizon. "This endowed chair reflects a mutual commitment to create lifesaving impact for children, helps bring a renewed sense of hope to families, all while advancing the science that makes this possible."

The endowed chair builds on work by St. Jude in genomic translational neuroscience. This work includes the Pediatric Translational Neuroscience Initiative, which launched in 2020 and continues to unite discovery, therapy development, manufacturing, and clinical delivery to alter the landscape of pediatric neurological disease.

"We are grateful for First Horizon Foundation's commitment to helping fund research that gives St. Jude physicians and scientists the tools and resources needed to drive progress in understanding and addressing neurological diseases," said Ike Anand, President and Chief Executive Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "This generous investment helps St. Jude continue to turn discoveries into treatments that benefit children and families worldwide."

First Horizon Foundation



First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than $200 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

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SOURCE First Horizon Foundation