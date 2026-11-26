First randomized, placebo-controlled trial of bexmarilimab, in combination with standard-of-care azacitidine in treatment-naïve higher-risk MDS

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer treatments that leverage the patient's own immune system, today announces that the first patient has been dosed in the global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b BEXERA trial.

The BEXERA trial evaluates Faron's lead asset, bexmarilimab, in combination with standard-of-care azacitidine in treatment-naïve patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS). This is the first randomized, placebo-controlled trial of bexmarilimab and builds on positive results from the open-label Phase 1/2 BEXMAB trial. In BEXMAB, 45% of patients with frontline HR-MDS achieved complete remission with bexmarilimab in combination with azacitidine, and remissions lasted a median of 16.1 months.

HR-MDS remains an area of high unmet medical need, with often short-lived responses to standard-of-care hypomethylating agents and limited treatment advances in more than a decade. BEXERA is designed to inform dose selection and Phase 3 trial design, as well as discussions with regulators on the fastest available route to market. Further information on the BEXERA trial: NCT07672769

Austin Kulasekararaj, MD, consultant hematologist at King's College Hospital, London, and UK principal investigator, said, "Patients diagnosed with HR-MDS face a challenging prognosis, and there is an urgent need for novel combination approaches that can improve clinical outcomes beyond standard hypomethylating agents. A randomized, placebo-controlled design allows us to evaluate whether adding bexmarilimab to standard treatment can improve outcomes, and we are pleased that King's College Hospital has dosed the first patient worldwide."

Clever-1, the receptor targeted by bexmarilimab, is expressed on malignant blasts and monocytes in the MDS bone marrow, giving bexmarilimab a dual rationale in HR-MDS: remodeling the immune microenvironment of the marrow while also acting directly on the malignant cells. The BEXMAB trial tested the combination in an open-label setting, while BEXERA is designed to measure that effect against standard-of-care azacitidine in a blinded setting.

Petri Bono, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Faron, said, "Dosing the first patient in the BEXERA trial represents a major operational and clinical milestone for Faron. This is the first time bexmarilimab is tested against a control arm, a valuable step that our development plan has been built around. BEXMAB showed what this combination can do in an open-label setting and BEXERA is built to answer the two questions that decide what a Phase 3 looks like: the contribution of bexmarilimab, and the dose to take forward. We are grateful to the patients taking part and to the investigators and site teams who have brought the trial to this point."

About BEXERA

BEXERA (NCT07672769) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating bexmarilimab in combination with standard-of-care azacitidine in treatment-naïve patients with higher-risk MDS. The trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the combination and select a recommended dose for subsequent development. Approximately 90 participants are expected to be enrolled across the United Kingdom, the United States and continental Europe. Participants are randomized to bexmarilimab at 1 mg/kg or 3 mg/kg in combination with azacitidine, or to placebo plus azacitidine.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function. It binds to Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages that helps cancer evade the immune system. By targeting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "should", "expect", "hope", "seek", "envisage", "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potentially", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results and expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially include the ability of the Company to successfully license its programs within the anticipated timeframe or at all, risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets or other sources of funding, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant AIM Rule requirements, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Kare Laukkanen



+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi LifeSci Advisors, US

(Investors)

Daniel Ferry +1 617 430-7576 daniel@lifesciadvisors.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner +44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire