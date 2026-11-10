Fapon to Showcase AI-Engineered Enzymes and End-to-End RNA Workflows at AMP 2026

New enzyme generations for qPCR and RT-qPCR, a complete reverse transcription portfolio, and a Fapon-hosted technical workshop.

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon today announced its participation in the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo, which runs November 10 to 14 at the Seattle Convention Center. At Booth 1905, the company will present its latest AI-engineered enzymes, application-specific reverse transcription portfolio, and RNA and DNA library preparation solutions, spanning molecular pathology workflows from qPCR to full-length NGS. Visitors can also explore new performance data demonstrating the capabilities of Fapon's enzyme and workflow solutions.

Under the theme "Innovative Enzymes at the Core," Fapon will demonstrate how enzyme design, formulation and application engineering come together to support assay developers. Its portfolio is backed by in-house manufacturing, proprietary formulations and custom development capabilities, with solutions available to IVD partners through bulk supply, OEM and ODM arrangements.

AI-Engineered Enzymes: Advanced Performance for PCR and RT-qPCR

Fapon's enzyme development combines AI-driven design with high-throughput wet-lab characterization, screening candidates for thermostability, speed, sensitivity, specificity and inhibitor resistance, so that performance gains carry into finished reagents and routine testing.

A central focus will be the newest generations of Fapon's AI-engineered enzymes. ProPrime II Taq DNA Polymerase is a second-generation antibody hot-start polymerase with complete antibody release in 10 seconds of heat activation and quadruplex qPCR in under 20 minutes. In evaluation, it amplified reliably in the presence of 5% whole blood and nine common PCR inhibitors, including hemoglobin, Trizol, SDS, guanidine hydrochloride and EDTA, and maintained strong performance at low template concentrations. It is designed for multiplexed qPCR panels and near-patient testing, where speed and tolerance to crude samples determine throughput.

MeloScript III WS Reverse Transcriptase is a third-generation hot-start RT for one-step RT-qPCR. It delivers about 64% blocking efficiency after one hour at 37°C and maintains reverse transcription performance after 10 minutes at 52 to 64°C. The glycerol-free, lyophilization-ready format and stability across 25 freeze-thaw cycles make it suitable for lyophilized reagents and near-patient assay formats.

Every RNA Workflow. Its Own RT.

Fapon pairs each RNA workflow with a purpose-built reverse transcriptase: MeloScript III WS for RT-qPCR, PreciAmp HS RT for RT-LAMP and isothermal amplification, and VeloScript I for short- and long-read NGS.

VeloScript I (MD03049) is engineered for single-cell and picogram-level inputs. It synthesizes full-length cDNA up to 15 kb at 55°C without temperature optimization, accepts 10 pg to 10 μg of RNA, and shows replicate correlation of R = 0.9920 at 10 pg. It also maintains performance in the presence of common extraction inhibitors such as ethanol and salts, a practical requirement when RNA is recovered from limited or challenging samples.

Downstream, the RNA library prep portfolio completes the workflow. The NK081 Poly(A) mRNA Magnetic Isolation Module removes 95% or more of rRNA in under 40 minutes, with residual rRNA as low as 0.15% across 12 validated species. Stranded and non-stranded RNA library prep kits accept 1 ng to 1 μg of total RNA equivalent, deliver even coverage across the full transcript length, and are compatible with Illumina, MGI, GeneMind and Salus platforms. For DNA inputs, the NextGen Universal FS DNA Library Prep Kit adds enzymatic fragmentation and a workflow completed in under one hour.

Fapon-Hosted Workshop: From Enzyme Engineering to Application

As part of its participation at AMP 2026, Fapon will host a corporate workshop titled "Unlocking the Full Potential of Enzymes in Molecular Diagnostics."

The session will explore how AI-powered enzyme engineering can advance performance across qPCR, RT-qPCR, NGS and isothermal amplification, connecting technological innovation with real-world molecular diagnostic applications.

Fapon's Ning Wu, Ph.D., will share insights into enzyme engineering and technological innovation, while an invited guest speaker will present real-world data from a full-length transcriptomics study, demonstrating the resolution of complex fusion genes and transcript isoforms.

Workshop Details

Date: November 11, 2026

Time: 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Tahoma 5, Level 3, Arch at 800 Pike, Seattle Convention Center

Meet Fapon at AMP 2026

Fapon welcomes molecular pathology researchers, assay developers and IVD manufacturers to visit Booth 1905 and connect with its technical and business teams. Visitors can explore Fapon's latest enzyme innovations and integrated workflow solutions, discuss application requirements and technical challenges, and learn more about opportunities for technical collaboration and OEM/ODM partnerships.

To schedule a meeting, request product information or evaluation samples, or learn more about the workshop, please contact:

Email: market_US@fapon.com



Website: https://en.faponbiotech.com/

About Fapon

Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, is redefining the R&D paradigm in diagnostics and therapeutics through a cutting-edge "AI-driven + a closed loop of dry and wet experiments" model. This approach significantly accelerates novel biomarker/target discovery and translation. We have established an integrated business structure that combines AI-powered innovative discovery, one-stop diagnostic solutions and novel therapies. Our products and services have covered the full spectrum of health management across the entire lifecycle, and accelerated the development of precision medicine. We have built a global network for R&D, manufacturing, marketing, sales and services, with products reaching over 70 countries and regions and more than 2,500 partners worldwide. Leveraging our AI-driven, diagnostics and therapeutics closed-loop innovation platforms, we connect healthcare resources across the globe, continuously contributing to a healthier and better future for all. Follow us on LinkedIn (Fapon) or visit us at https://en.faponbiotech.com/

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