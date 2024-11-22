Faeth Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Jayson Dallas to Board of Directors

Ex-FDA Commissioner and Experienced Pharmaceutical Exec to Help Accelerate Regulatory and Commercial Progress

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faeth Therapeutics (Faeth), a clinical biotechnology company focused on rethinking the science of cancer using metabolism, announced the appointment of Dr. Stephen Hahn, former FDA Commissioner and oncology expert, and Dr. Jayson Dallas, accomplished biotech leader and former CEO of Aimmune Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors. With these strategic additions, Faeth strengthens its leadership team as it advances its metabolic oncology therapies designed to improve cancer outcomes.





Dr. Stephen Hahn, a renowned radiation oncologist and former Chief Medical Executive of MD Anderson Cancer Center, brings decades of experience in oncology, regulatory affairs, and leadership across both public and private sectors. Dr. Hahn’s expertise in cancer treatment and his role as the 24th Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) uniquely positions him to guide Faeth’s clinical and regulatory progress.

“Metabolism has been one of the most problematic aspects of oncology for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to understand and harness,” said Dr. Hahn. “Faeth’s approach of leveraging metabolic research in combination with AI has opened up metabolism as a new pillar in the treatment of cancer.”

Dr. Jayson Dallas adds a wealth of commercial and operational expertise to Faeth. Currently Chief Executive Officer at Rivus Pharmaceuticals, he previously led the successful acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics by Nestlé Health Science and held key leadership roles at Ultragenyx, Genentech, and Novartis. Dr. Dallas is an endocrinologist experienced in driving biotech companies from early-stage development through successful commercialization.

Dr. Dallas commented: “Faeth’s innovative approach to targeting cancer metabolism has the potential to transform treatment paradigms and unlock new drugs for development. I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Anand Parikh, Chief Executive Officer of Faeth Therapeutics, added: “We are fortunate to have both Dr. Hahn and Dr. Dallas join our Board of Directors. Their combined expertise in oncology, regulatory strategy, clinical development and biotech commercialization will be invaluable as we accelerate our clinical programs and develop our MetabOS platform.”

With these new appointments, Faeth continues to build on its commitment to delivering and enabling life-changing therapies for cancer patients by targeting the metabolic processes that fuel tumor growth.

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of oncology with a robust clinical and preclinical pipeline powered by its AI-driven MetabOS discovery platform. Faeth’s lead program, PIKTOR, has shown outstanding clinical results in a Phase 1b trial and is advancing into a Phase 2 trial in endometrial cancer in 2024. For additional information, visit www.faeththerapeutics.com.

