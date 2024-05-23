Diversity, equity & inclusion
There are multiple ways biopharmas create inclusive workplaces for LGBTQ+ employees, and they go beyond employee resource groups and benefits.
While biopharma professionals cited age discrimination as an issue in a new BioSpace report, it’s not the only factor affecting older and younger people’s job searches.
A new BioSpace report finds that life science professionals are prioritizing diversity less when job hunting. Still, DEIB programs don’t appear to be going anywhere.
This discussion features DEIB leaders from California Life Sciences, MassBio, Eli Lilly and Takeda. We explore changing attitudes in the life sciences workforce, if organizations are adjusting either their DEIB or communication strategies, and how evolving philosophies around DEIB are impacting human resources and talent acquisition activities.
BioSpace’s third report on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in life sciences examines dramatic shifts in attitude around diversity initiatives.
Global healthcare and life sciences look toward automation, AI and Quantum to protect patient data and save lives.
Both the White House and Congress have proposed legislation for the appropriate use of AI while the FDA continues to serve as the gatekeeper for patient privacy and safety.
BioSpace was thrilled to host a virtual panel discussion to hear how workplaces can improve their D&I strategies and help organizations thrive. We heard insightful advice from panelists from Amgen, Intellia Therapeutics, Obsidian Therapeutics, Omega Therapeutics and Athira Pharma.
How can life science workplaces improve not only diversity but create enduring inclusivity that not only empowers employees but fosters a culture of success and mutual trust?
In the 2020 US Life Sciences Diversity & Inclusion report, BioSpace dives into how different segments of employees experience and perceive policies, attitudes and actions. Our data suggests that there are significant disparities between segments.
BioSpace surveyed our community to gain their insights and perspectives on work, their employers, and to understand who makes up the life science community.
How does being Black affect the workplace experience as a life sciences professional? BioSpace surveyed our community to gain a greater understanding of Black employees’ feelings of inclusion and their perspectives on employer DEI initiatives.
Over the last two decades, women have achieved near equal levels of representation in life sciences - though there are distinct gaps in leadership and pay equity. The experience of women also differs vastly depending on age, race, and other factors.
How does age affect employees’ experiences in the workplace? This report examines the intersection of age along with gender and other demographics.
In the final instalment of our Diversity in Life Sciences series, BioSpace provides life sciences organizations with practical solutions and benchmarking data to strengthen their DEI initiatives.
