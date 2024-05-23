SUBSCRIBE
Embracing Inclusivity: How Biopharmas Connect With LGBTQ+ Employees
There are multiple ways biopharmas create inclusive workplaces for LGBTQ+ employees, and they go beyond employee resource groups and benefits.
June 5, 2024
6 min read
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Older woman being interviewed
Career Advice
Ageism Isn’t Always the Reason Older, Younger Workers Aren’t Hired
While biopharma professionals cited age discrimination as an issue in a new BioSpace report, it’s not the only factor affecting older and younger people’s job searches.
May 15, 2024
6 min read
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Diverse group of biopharma employees collaborate in lab
Employer Resources
DEIB Evolves As Criticism, Changing Attitudes Continue
A new BioSpace report finds that life science professionals are prioritizing diversity less when job hunting. Still, DEIB programs don’t appear to be going anywhere.
May 8, 2024
6 min read
Angela Gabriel
Employer Resources
Webinar: The Future of DEIB
This discussion features DEIB leaders from California Life Sciences, MassBio, Eli Lilly and Takeda. We explore changing attitudes in the life sciences workforce, if organizations are adjusting either their DEIB or communication strategies, and how evolving philosophies around DEIB are impacting human resources and talent acquisition activities.
May 8, 2024
5 min read
Chantal Dresner
Pictured: Silhouettes of people on report cover
Employer Resources
Report: The State of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Life Sciences
BioSpace’s third report on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in life sciences examines dramatic shifts in attitude around diversity initiatives.
May 6, 2024
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
HIMSS 2024 Opening Night
Policy
Global Healthcare Celebrates Tech Successes & Grapples with Cybersecurity at HIMSS 2024
Global healthcare and life sciences look toward automation, AI and Quantum to protect patient data and save lives.
March 26, 2024
7 min read
Lori Ellis
Image Credit: Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Policy
White House and Congress Propose AI Legislation as FDA Continues to Act as AI Regulatory Gatekeeper
Both the White House and Congress have proposed legislation for the appropriate use of AI while the FDA continues to serve as the gatekeeper for patient privacy and safety.
November 21, 2023
7 min read
Lori Ellis
Employer Resources
Webinar: Fostering Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace
BioSpace was thrilled to host a virtual panel discussion to hear how workplaces can improve their D&I strategies and help organizations thrive. We heard insightful advice from panelists from Amgen, Intellia Therapeutics, Obsidian Therapeutics, Omega Therapeutics and Athira Pharma.
October 6, 2023
4 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: Building a Culture of Inclusion
How can life science workplaces improve not only diversity but create enduring inclusivity that not only empowers employees but fosters a culture of success and mutual trust?
October 6, 2023
6 min read
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Report: U.S. Life Sciences 2020 Diversity & Inclusion
In the 2020 US Life Sciences Diversity & Inclusion report, BioSpace dives into how different segments of employees experience and perceive policies, attitudes and actions. Our data suggests that there are significant disparities between segments.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Diversity in Life Sciences: Current Perspectives
BioSpace surveyed our community to gain their insights and perspectives on work, their employers, and to understand who makes up the life science community.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: The Black Employee Experience
How does being Black affect the workplace experience as a life sciences professional? BioSpace surveyed our community to gain a greater understanding of Black employees’ feelings of inclusion and their perspectives on employer DEI initiatives.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Women in Life Sciences
Over the last two decades, women have achieved near equal levels of representation in life sciences - though there are distinct gaps in leadership and pay equity. The experience of women also differs vastly depending on age, race, and other factors.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: The Multigenerational Workplace
How does age affect employees’ experiences in the workplace? This report examines the intersection of age along with gender and other demographics.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Connecting the Dots: DEI Strategies & Benchmarking
In the final instalment of our Diversity in Life Sciences series, BioSpace provides life sciences organizations with practical solutions and benchmarking data to strengthen their DEI initiatives.
August 22, 2023
1 min read
BioSpace Insights
PRESS RELEASES
Pharm Country
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Progress Toward Long-Term Inclusion & Diversity Goals and Health Equity Commitments
March 15, 2023
5 min read