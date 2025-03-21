SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Emergent BioSolutions New Hire Equity Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

March 21, 2025 | 
GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), a leading public health company that delivers protective and life-saving solutions to communities across the world, today announced that its Compensation Committee has granted an equity award to a newly hired employee under its 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

The employee will receive an award of restricted stock units and stock options representing 72,882 shares of Emergent common stock (the “Equity Award”) as of March 15, 2025 in reliance on the employment inducement award exception to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08. The Equity Award will be fully vested on March 15, 2026, subject to the employee’s continuous service through the vesting date.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:
Richard S. Lindahl
Executive Vice President, CFO
lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Assal Hellmer
Vice President, Communications
mediarelations@ebsi.com

Maryland Compensation
Emergent BioSolutions
