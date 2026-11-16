Dr. Robert Langer, Co-Founder of Moderna, Joins PolarityBio’s Board of Directors

Renowned biotechnology pioneer brings expertise in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine and translating scientific discoveries into commercial therapies to PolarityBio

SkinTE® granted FDA Priority Review with PDUFA target action date of March 16, 2027

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolarityBio® , a late-stage biotechnology company addressing unmet needs in wound healing through innovation in regenerative multicellular biologics, today announced the appointment of Robert Langer, Sc.D., co-founder of Moderna and Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Langer’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for PolarityBio as the company advances SkinTE®, its lead investigational autologous cutaneous multicellular therapy, through FDA review and prepares for potential commercialization. His experience in tissue engineering, drug delivery and biotechnology company development will bring scientific and industry perspective as PolarityBio advances its regenerative therapies platform.

Dr. Langer is an internationally recognized scientist and entrepreneur whose pioneering research has helped shape modern biotechnology. An Institute Professor, MIT’s highest faculty honor, he has received both the United States National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. His discoveries have supported the development of numerous biotechnology companies, including Moderna, which he co-founded, and his patents have been licensed or sublicensed to more than 400 companies.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Langer to PolarityBio’s Board of Directors,” said John Stetson, Chief Executive Officer of PolarityBio. “Bob has an extraordinary track record of transforming scientific discoveries into therapies that benefit patients around the world. His experience guiding innovative companies through defining stages of development will be invaluable as we advance SkinTE toward approval, build our commercial capabilities, and explore the broader potential of our regenerative multicellular platform.”

The FDA has accepted PolarityBio’s Biologics License Application for SkinTE for the treatment of Wagner Grade 1 diabetic foot ulcers, granted Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of March 16, 2027. SkinTE has also received Breakthrough Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations for this indication. The application is supported by the pivotal Phase 3 COVER DFUS II trial, which met its primary efficacy endpoint of complete wound closure within 12 weeks.

“SkinTE offers an exciting opportunity to address conditions that remain difficult to treat,” said Dr. Langer. “Chronic wounds represent a global unmet medical need, and PolarityBio is pursuing a compelling approach using a patient’s own tissue. I look forward to working with the PolarityBio team as they advance SkinTE and explore the broader potential of the technology.”

As a member of the Board of Directors, Dr. Langer will contribute to PolarityBio’s corporate strategy and provide perspective on scientific innovation, platform development and potential strategic collaborations. His appointment strengthens the company’s leadership as it works toward its next stage of development.

About PolarityBio

PolarityBio, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a biotechnology company developing regenerative multicellular biologics to address unmet needs in wound healing. Its lead investigational product, SkinTE® (autologous cutaneous multicellular units), is under FDA Priority Review for the treatment of Wagner Grade 1 diabetic foot ulcers. The company is also pursuing additional chronic wound indications, including venous leg ulcers and pressure injuries. For more information, visit www.polaritybio.com .

SkinTE is an investigational product and has not been approved by the FDA for any indication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding SkinTE’s potential approval and commercialization, the timing and outcome of FDA review, the development of additional indications, and the anticipated contributions of Dr. Langer to PolarityBio. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to regulatory review, clinical development, manufacturing, financing and commercial execution. Actual results may differ materially. The PDUFA target action date does not guarantee FDA approval. PolarityBio undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

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Investor Relations Contact

Parker Scott

IR@polaritybio.com

801-455-1440