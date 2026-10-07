Dentsply Sirona Continues North American Commercial Expansion with Midwest Dental Agreement

The expanded relationship builds on a series of agreements announced this year, strengthening Dentsply Sirona’s North American dealer network and giving more customers access to its products and technology.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentsply Sirona (Nasdaq: XRAY), the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, today announced an expanded relationship with Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, an independent, family-owned distributor of dental supplies, equipment, and technology.

Effective November 1, 2026, Midwest Dental will begin offering Dentsply Sirona’s technology portfolio in the United States, building on a relationship that has historically focused on consumables. The expanded relationship increases access to Dentsply Sirona’s digital dentistry solutions through Midwest Dental’s network of sales, service, and technical specialists.

The agreement reflects continued execution against Dentsply Sirona’s commitment to broaden access to its connected technology portfolio by expanding relationships with trusted distribution partners across North America.

Together, these agreements support Dentsply Sirona’s commercial strategy to increase customer access, strengthen coverage in key markets and support adoption of the Company’s connected technology solutions.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Wichita Falls, Texas, Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply is the largest independent, family-owned distributor in the Southern U.S. serving dental professionals nationwide, with sales, service, and technical teams on the ground in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arkansas.

“Midwest Dental has built strong relationships across the markets it serves, from independent practices to larger customer groups, making it an important partner as we continue expanding access to connected dentistry,” said Mark Bezjak, Group Vice President, Americas RCO at Dentsply Sirona. “By bringing our technology portfolio to Midwest Dental’s customers, we are extending the reach of a connected ecosystem designed to help practices improve efficiency, simplify workflows and support long-term growth.”

“Our customers trust us to help them make the best technology decisions that are right for their practice,” said Matt LeVasseur, Chief Executive Officer at Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply. “Adding Dentsply Sirona’s technology portfolio allows us to offer the industry’s leading and most complete digital dentistry solutions. When you add support from local service technicians, in-depth training and technical expertise, we’re able to exceed our customers’ expectations. In today’s busy marketplace, it is important for our customers to have an easy, seamless and profitable solution for same-visit crown restorations and Dentsply Sirona’s technology allows Midwest Dental to do that at the highest level”

The Midwest Dental agreement marks Dentsply Sirona’s seventh North American dealer partnership enhancement of 2026, following new technology agreements with Benco Dental Supply Co., The Burkhart Dental Supply Co., Nashville Dental, Inc., The Atlanta Dental Supply Company, and Medline Sinclair, as well as a renewed partnership with Patterson Dental. Together, these agreements support Dentsply Sirona’s commercial strategy to expand customer access, strengthen coverage in key markets and accelerate adoption of the Company’s connected technology solutions.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information Investors:

Wade Moody

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Investorrelations@dentsplysirona.com

Contact Information Press:

Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President, Public Relations, Corporate Communications & Brand

Publicrelations@dentsplysirona.com



