Daré Bioscience Releases Next Episode in “CEO Corner” Video Series

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Founder, President and CEO, discusses numerous potential value drivers expected to power the Company’s next phase of growth and commercial success

Access the CEO Corner here

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced the release of the next episode in its CEO Corner, a video series featuring Founder, President and CEO Sabrina Martucci Johnson.

Daré Bioscience’s investment story continues to evolve as the Company transitions into a commercial-stage company, marked by FloraSync LF5 now available and prescription dispensing of DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream* expected to begin this quarter. As highlighted in the video, this progress represents an important inflection point for Daré Bioscience, with a product pipeline offering the potential to unlock additional value. Supported by anticipated clinical milestones, a diversified portfolio, and additional products advancing toward commercialization, Daré Bioscience is positioning itself for its next phase of growth. Together, these milestones underscore the broader opportunity and the potential ahead as the Company continues working to translate innovation into commercial success.

The latest CEO Corner episode is available at darebioscience.com/ceocorner and will be accessible for approximately 90 days after the date of its initial release.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré Bioscience advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré Bioscience is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré Bioscience is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Daré Bioscience cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, and in the CEO Corner video, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “prepare,” “progress,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “build” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions.

In this press release and the CEO Corner video, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: Daré Bioscience’s product pipeline and portfolio, corporate strategy and opportunities; plans and timing for expansion of Daré Bioscience’s commercial portfolio and infrastructure, including the timing of DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream prescription dispensing and revenue in connection therewith; plans and timing regarding clinical development and regulatory strategy for product candidates; potential receipt of funding under grant awards and agreements; and potential for products that Daré Bioscience brings to market to address significant unmet needs in women’s health.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré Bioscience’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release and the CEO Corner video, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: Daré Bioscience's ability to obtain additional capital when and as needed to execute its business strategy and continue as a going concern; dependence on grants and other financial awards from governmental entities and a private foundation and the risk that funding may be reduced, delayed, or terminated, or may be insufficient to advance a product candidate into or through a particular stage of development as anticipated; potential suspension and delisting of Daré Bioscience's common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market; failure or delay in commencing, conducting or completing clinical trials and the inherent uncertainty of outcomes of clinical trials; the risk that positive findings in early clinical and/or nonclinical studies of a product candidate may not be predictive of success in subsequent clinical and/or nonclinical studies of that candidate; Daré Bioscience's ability to develop, obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or foreign regulatory approval for, and commercialize its product candidates and to do so on communicated timelines; the risk that Daré Bioscience's product candidates may fail to demonstrate acceptable safety and tolerability or sufficient efficacy in clinical trials; Daré Bioscience's dependence on third parties to conduct clinical trials and manufacture and supply clinical trial material and commercial product; the potential that a product candidate in clinical development may never advance into or through a pivotal clinical study or obtain FDA or foreign regulatory approval; the risk that the FDA, other regulatory authorities, members of the scientific or medical communities or investors may not accept or agree with Daré Bioscience's interpretation of or conclusions regarding data from clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that development of a product candidate requires more clinical or nonclinical studies than Daré Bioscience anticipates; the risk that the FDA’s 505(b)(2) pathway may not be available for a product candidate as Daré Bioscience anticipates; difficulties establishing and sustaining relationships with development and/or commercial collaborators; failure of Daré Bioscience's products or product candidates, if approved, to gain market acceptance or obtain adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement from third-party payors; Daré Bioscience’s reliance on Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities and other third parties to bring DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream and other solutions to market as compounded drugs or as consumer health products and facilitate access to such products and the risk that those third parties do not perform as expected; difficulties in establishing and sustaining relationships with third-party collaborators; the risk that the FDA could stop permitting Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities to compound the drug substances in the proprietary formulations Daré Bioscience intends to bring or brings to market or changes the conditions under which those drug substances may be used in compounding or the compounded products may be distributed; the ability of outsourcing facilities for Daré Bioscience’s compounded products to maintain their registration with the FDA under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; the timing of establishing, and ability to maintain, state-required licensure or registration to enable fulfillment of prescriptions for DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream and other solutions brought to market via the Section 503B pathway; Daré Bioscience’s inexperience, as a company, in and limited infrastructure for commercializing products; the degree of market demand and acceptance for the products Daré Bioscience brings to market; competitive product launches; shifts in consumer spending or behavior; Daré Bioscience's ability to retain its licensed rights to develop and commercialize a product or product candidate; Daré Bioscience's ability to satisfy the monetary obligations and other requirements in connection with its exclusive in-license agreements covering the critical patents and related intellectual property related to its products and product candidates; Daré Bioscience's ability to adequately protect or enforce its, or its licensor’s, intellectual property rights; the lack of patent protection for the active ingredients in certain of Daré Bioscience's product candidates, which could expose its products to competition from other formulations using the same active ingredients; product liability claims; governmental investigations or actions relating to Daré Bioscience's products or product candidates or the business activities of Daré Bioscience, its commercial collaborators or other third parties on which Daré Bioscience relies; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; the effects of macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical events, and major changes and disruptions in U.S. government policies and operations on Daré Bioscience's ability to raise additional capital or on Daré Bioscience's operations, financial results and condition, and ability to achieve current plans and objectives; and cybersecurity incidents or similar events that compromise Daré Bioscience's technology systems and/or significantly disrupt Daré Bioscience's business or those of third parties on which Daré Bioscience relies.



Daré Bioscience’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Daré Bioscience’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Daré Bioscience’s recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré Bioscience undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

*The term DARE to PLAY Sildenafil Cream describes a 503B compounded drug product. Compounded drug products are not approved by the FDA. The FDA does not evaluate compounded drug products for safety, effectiveness, or quality. References to Section 503B, 503B, 503B compounding, 503B compounded product, and similar terms refer to Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the production and supply of compounded drugs by Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities without patient-specific prescriptions in accordance with Section 503B. Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities are subject to FDA inspection and required to compound drug products under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations to ensure quality, strength and consistency.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.