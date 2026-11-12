Commit Biologics nominates first development candidate from BiCE™, its complement system engaging platform, and strengthens senior leadership

COM002 is a first-in-class complement-powered immune engager based on Commit Biologics’ proprietary BiCE™ platform.





Anne-Marie Levy Rasmussen appointed Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Benjamin Ole Wolthers as Head of Clinical Development, ahead of Phase 1 initiation. Both join Commit’s executive management team.





Clinical trial preparations are underway, with first patient dosing expected in early 2028.





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commit Biologics (“Commit”), the biotechnology company pioneering complement-powered immune engagers, today announces the nomination of its first development candidate, as well as making two senior appointments, as it transitions from platform discovery to clinical development.

COM002 is the first candidate to emerge from Commit’s proprietary Bispecific Complement Engager (BiCE™) platform, producing antibodies which harness the power of the complement system to safely target and eliminate specific cells. COM002 builds on Commit’s platform-validating data in non-human primates, announced in November 2025, which showed rapid, deep and sustained targeted B cell depletion with no treatment-related safety findings and without systemic cytokine release.

During 2026, Commit has built the translational data package required to support COM002’s progression to the clinic, initially targeting relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with plans to expand into several autoimmune indications.

Beyond COM002, Commit is advancing a growing pipeline of innovative therapies to unlock the broader potential of the BiCE™ platform across oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Mikkel Wandahl Pedersen, CSO of Commit Biologics, said: “COM002 is our first clinical development candidate of an entirely new class of immune engagers, with potential applications in cancer and autoimmune disease. The nomination is a critical milestone, as we seek to show how our BiCE™ platform could revolutionise treatment, just as previous classes of immunotherapies, like T cell engagers and checkpoint inhibitors, have done.”

Thomas L. F. Montgomery Andresen, CEO of Commit Biologics, said: “Nominating the first complement-powered immune engager is a pivotal moment for Commit, as we look ahead to taking COM002 into the clinic and unlock the potential of our BiCE™ platform. It is also a great pleasure to welcome two new members of our leadership team, who both have tremendous strengths and the hands-on experience that we need.”

Anne-Marie Levy Rasmussen, newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer, said: “Commit has an inspiring ambition to define a new category of medicine, and I look forward to ensuring we execute on our milestones to get BiCE™ antibodies to patients as fast as possible.”

Benjamin Ole Wolthers, newly-appointed Head of Clinical Development, said: “Being part of Commit’s pioneering effort using the complement system in immunotherapy is a privilege. Developing COM002 will be a great opportunity to showcase the treatment possibilities of this new drug class.”

Anne-Marie Levy Rasmussen brings 25 years of executive leadership in operations, commercial strategy and large-scale transformation. Most recently, she was Chief Operating Officer at Gubra. Before that, she was CEO of Innovation Fund Denmark, with a portfolio of around €1 billion, built Bavarian Nordic’s global commercial organisation, and spent 12 years in senior leadership roles at GSK. She holds an MSc in Physics from the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen.

Benjamin Ole Wolthers is a physician scientist with strong international experience in drug development. His career started in frontline care of children with leukaemia at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, and he later undertook development leadership at Kite Pharma, Galapagos and most recently Evaxion. At Kite and Galapagos, he led global teams responsible for early-stage and registrational CAR-T trials, while he oversaw clinical development strategy for first-in-human trials at Evaxion. At Commit, he will lead clinical development, translational medicine and regulatory strategy, and will lead COM002 into Phase 1 trials.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Stephen Adams, Aoife Minihan

Tel: +44 (0) 204 566 8543

Email: commit@optimumcomms.com

About Commit Biologics

Commit Biologics is developing complement-powered immune engagers, a new class of immunotherapies for oncology, immunology & inflammation and beyond. Its proprietary Bispecific Complement Engager (BiCE™) platform turns IgG antibodies into potent, selective complement engagers that eliminate diseased cells independently of T cells. Founded by scientists from Aarhus University in Denmark, an internationally important centre for complement research for more than three decades, Commit is based in Copenhagen and Aarhus and backed by Novo Holdings, Bioqube Ventures, Korys and the BioInnovation Institute. www.commitbio.com

About the complement system

The complement system is a central part of the innate immune system, which has been conserved through more than a billion years of evolution. It is made up of more than 50 proteins which recognise threats, amplify immune responses and destroy pathogens and damaged cells. Complement is present in every person, acts within minutes and is continuously replenished, so it does not become exhausted the way T cells can. Until now, it has remained largely untapped as a way to target and remove diseased cells. While turning complement off through inhibition is an established mode of action for marketed products in complement-driven diseases, the ability to turn complement on – to remove diseased cells safely and selectively – has remained elusive.