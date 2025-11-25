Circular Genomics to Unveil New Data Highlighting Circular RNAs as a Transformative New Class of Blood-Based Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease at CTAD 2025

New clinical data highlights circular RNAs (circRNAs) as a novel, non-invasive blood biomarker platform for the early detection of Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The research demonstrates that circRNAs offer comprehensive insights into the multiple disrupted disease pathways central to AD's biology and pathology.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, Inc., a leading neurological and psychiatric precision medicine company, today announced that new findings from its Alzheimer's disease (AD) program will be presented at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference on December 3, 2025, in San Diego, CA. The data will highlight the company's proprietary circRNA biomarker platform and its ability to identify AD patients early in the disease process ultimately leading to more timely interventions.

Presentation Details

Abstract Title:



Identifying and stratifying Alzheimer's disease using circular RNA biomarkers in blood



Date/Time:



Wednesday, December 3, 11:50 am

About the circRNA Platform

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are non-coding RNAs that are enriched in the brain and dysregulated in neurodegenerative diseases. Unlike linear RNA or protein biomarkers, circRNAs are highly stable, and are known to modulate critical AD biologic and pathogenic pathways, including neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, neural plasticity, synaptic dysfunction, and amyloid/tau pathology. This unique molecular signature strongly supports the platform's potential for use across the entire spectrum of the disease, from preclinical stages through established dementia. This breakthrough represents a significant step forward in shifting AD diagnosis from a late-stage reactive assessment to an early stage proactive identification of disease biology and pathology.

Circular Genomics' platform integrates advanced transcriptomics from whole blood to generate advanced models of AD disease risk and progression based on disease-specific circRNA signatures.

The CTAD presentation will feature data from a large well-characterized AD clinical cohort, including:

Prediction models for clinical status tested against CSF, Amyloid PET, and plasma biomarker positivity

The ability of a circRNA signature to predict progression to symptomatic AD in cognitively normal individuals

The specificity of the circRNA signature for AD dementia compared to non-AD dementias

"The collaboration with Dr. Carlos Cruchaga has been truly groundbreaking. We have successfully identified a robust blood circRNA biomarker signature that is best-in-class at detecting Alzheimer's biology and pathology across the entire disease continuum representing a transformative pathway to significant improvements over existing standard-of-care methods ", said Nikolaos Mellios, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Circular Genomics. "Circular RNAs are brain-derived, highly stable, and measurable biomarkers in blood, providing an unprecedented, real-time window into brain health. This precision neurology approach, leveraging the unique insights from circRNA, is critical to facilitating early diagnosis and treatment for Alzheimer's."

By providing an accurate, accessible, and specific molecular assessment of the disease, Physicians can be empowered to identify patients at the earliest stages of the disease—even before symptoms appear—and match them with appropriate preventative interventions or disease-modifying therapies, fundamentally changing the trajectory of this devastating neurological disorder.

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is the world-leading developer of circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for precision neurology and psychiatry. Leveraging exclusive licenses and pioneering technologies in circular RNA, Circular Genomics is aiming to reshape the standard of care for the early identification of neurological and psychiatric diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder. Initial products include assays to assess and tailor optimal patient management care pathways resulting in more personalized and effective delivery of care. For additional details, please visit www.circulargenomics.com.

