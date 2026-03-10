Cerevance to Present Phase 2 Trial Results on OFF Time and Sleep‑Related Outcomes with Solengepras in Parkinson’s Disease at AD/PD™ 2026

Post hoc analyses of two Phase 2 trials examine the potential benefits of solengepras, a once-daily, oral, non-dopaminergic GPR6 inhibitor, across Parkinson’s disease populations

Phase 2 adjunctive trial data showed a significant reduction in the frequency and duration of OFF time in individuals with Parkinson’s disease experiencing motor fluctuations, largely translating into increased good ON time

New Phase 2 ASCEND monotherapy trial demonstrated potential benefit in non-motor symptoms versus placebo, with the largest standardized improvement observed in sleep-related symptoms

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced upcoming oral presentations at the AD/PDTM 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases being held from March 17-21 in Copenhagen.

Details of the oral presentations at AD/PDTM 2026 are as follows:‍

Title: Characteristics of OFF-time improvement in a Phase 2 study for Parkinson’s disease (PD) with solengepras, a novel GPR6 inhibitor

Presenter: Karl Kieburtz, M.D., M.P.H., Co-founder, Clintrex Research LLC; Professor of Neurology, University of Rochester

Karl Kieburtz, M.D., M.P.H., Co-founder, Clintrex Research LLC; Professor of Neurology, University of Rochester Date/Time: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 12:10 p.m. CET / 4:10 a.m. PT





Title: Solengepras, a novel GPR6 inhibitor, shows potential to improve sleep disturbance in Parkinson’s disease: Results from the ASCEND Phase 2 trial

Presenter: Aaron L. Ellenbogen, D.O., M.P.H., Medical Director, Quest Research Institute; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine; Neurologist, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center, Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders

Aaron L. Ellenbogen, D.O., M.P.H., Medical Director, Quest Research Institute; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine; Neurologist, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center, Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders Date/Time: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 3:10 p.m. CET / 7:10 a.m. PT





About Solengepras (CVN424)

Solengepras is designed to provide a potentially novel approach to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Unlike dopaminergic therapies, which primarily act by replenishing, enhancing, or mimicking dopamine, solengepras is designed to selectively address the indirect pathway by modulating the GPR6 receptor. By inhibiting GPR6, solengepras aims to restore both motor and non-motor function without directly affecting dopamine levels or signaling, improving the relative balance between the direct and indirect pathways, and potentially reducing the risk of common side effects associated with dopaminergic therapies, such as dyskinesias and motor fluctuations. Solengepras is currently being evaluated as a once-daily, oral treatment for use as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa and other anti-Parkinsonian medications in the Phase 3 ARISE trial.

About the Pivotal Phase 3 ARISE Trial

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 ARISE trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of solengepras as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa and other background Parkinson’s disease medications. The trial is enrolling approximately 330 patients with Parkinson’s disease age 30 and older with motor fluctuations who have an average of three or more hours of total OFF time per day. Study participants are randomized to solengepras 75 mg or 150 mg or placebo once daily for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline to week 12 in average daily OFF time for solengepras 150 mg versus placebo. Secondary objectives include assessing safety and tolerability and further characterizing the effect of solengepras on other motor symptoms (e.g., ON time), non-motor symptoms (e.g., daytime sleepiness), cognitive function, and several quality-of-life measures (e.g., Movement Disorder Society-UPDRS, PD Questionnaire 39, Clinical Global Impression scale, Patient Global Impression scale). ARISE is being conducted globally at sites in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is characterized by both motor symptoms, such as tremor, rigidity, and bradykinesia/akinesia, and non-motor symptoms, such as mood changes, apathy, and cognitive deficits. Globally, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder, affecting more than 10 million people worldwide and approximately 1 million people in the United States. The current standard of care has primarily relied on dopaminergic therapies, such as levodopa, which lose effectiveness over time and are associated with side effects that result in challenging risk-benefit profiles.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simões, ir@cerevance.com

Media:

April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com