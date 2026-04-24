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Daiichi Sankyo shares slip after delaying annual earnings report

April 24, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
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Daiichi Sankyo’s full-year report was originally scheduled for April 27 but has now been pushed back to May 11. That same day, the pharma expects to release its five-year business plan.

Daiichi Sankyo investors will have to wait two more weeks to hear the pharma’s earnings results for the 2025 fiscal year after the pharma on Friday announced a delay in its disclosure.

Daiichi Sankyo’s 2025 fiscal year ended on March 31, and the company had originally scheduled the release of its year-end report on April 27, according to a news release. The pharma has now pushed that back to May 11 “as additional time is required to finalize the financial figures.”

The company also needs more time to review supply plans for its cancer products and development pipeline “in light of rapidly changing business conditions,” according to the announcement. Daiichi Sankyo did not specify what these conditions are.

The pharma closed Japan’s Friday trading session down 10% on the Tokyo stock exchange.

Alongside the delay, however, Daiichi Sankyo is moving up the release of its five-year business plan, which will now be presented on May 11. The business plan, which plots the company’s strategic pillars and growth goals through 2030, was originally slated for a May 19 reveal.

Releasing the 2025 earnings report and the five-year prospective on the same day was a deliberate choice for Daiichi Sankyo. The move, according to the company’s announcement, “would be the most appropriate approach to enable investors and other participants in the financial markets to make informed investment decisions.”

The last several months have been a mixed bag for Daiichi Sankyo’s cancer portfolio. In February, for instance, the pharma abandoned the development of DS-9606, a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) the company had previously validated in germ cell tumors.

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Jefferies analysts in a note responding to the news called the candidate “high-profile.” The drug was the first in a line of new ADCs that targeted Claudin-6. “It was presumably dropped because efficacy and/or safety were not as good as hoped,” the analysts said.

“There is room for making more development in that area,” R&D head Yuki Abe told investors during Daiichi Sankyo’s third-quarter 2025 earnings call in February. However, “given the portfolio perspective, we decided not to continue the in-house development in this field.”

Daiichi Sankyo’s shares, already weakened after a disappointing presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference a month earlier, plunged after the earnings report, Jefferies said in its February note. Investors had concerns over the pending five-year report.

In May 2025, Daiichi Sankyo withdrew its application for the Merck-partnered ADC patritumab deruxtecan after overall survival findings fell short of statistical significance in a Phase 3 study. The companies were advancing the asset for non-small cell lung cancer.

It hasn’t only been bad news for Daiichi Sankyo, however. In January, the FDA lifted its hold on ifinatamab deruxtecan, another ADC the Japanese pharma is working on with Merck, this time for small-cell lung cancer. The asset was put on hold in December 2025 after the regulator detected an elevated risk of death in treated patients.

Also in December, the FDA cleared Daiichi Sankyo’s AstraZeneca-partnered breast cancer drug Enhertu for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic and HER2-positive disease. The nod could add $2 billion to $3 billion to Enhertu’s peak sales, according to an estimate by Jefferies at the time.

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Earnings Cancer
Daiichi Sankyo
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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