BioSpace elevates journalism as biopharma evolves in the Trump era

On more than one occasion over the past year and a half, my colleagues and I at BioSpace have commented that we’ve suddenly become policy reporters. Our remit is still squarely focused on drug development, but politics have infiltrated the biopharma industry over the last year under President Donald Trump and his chosen Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

With events unfolding in the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services so widely decried by industry experts, BioSpace has strived to maintain accuracy and balance while also speaking out about concerning trends. This week, the Software Information Industry Association (SIIA) recognized our efforts when it named BioSpace the winner of a prestigious Jesse H. Neal Award for the Best Government, Legislative and Regulatory Coverage.

This amazing honor follows on the heels of a regional gold medal for Industry News Coverage in the 2026 Azbee Awards of Excellence.

In both submissions, BioSpace highlighted our committed coverage of the never-ending leadership turnover at the FDA. The first year of the Trump administration saw the near complete turnover of senior leadership at the U.S. drug regulator. But even as early as April 1, when Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) oversaw the massive HHS downsizing that resulted in thousands of layoffs, more than half of FDA’s upper echelon had left the agency, whether as a result of a termination notice or of their own accord.

Visualizations showing the turnover of high-level FDA officials generated massive engagement among industry watchers, reaching more than 300,000 people on LinkedIn. I appreciated the validation from our readers that BioSpace was providing the type of content that mattered to them. We were fulfilling our role in this industry by sharing factual and relevant information. This month, I was floored when submissions that including this story were recognized by two independent journalism awards.

The judges for our AZBEE gold also appreciated our reporting on the leaky communication coming out of the FDA, which could put companies between a rock and a hard place. “When you run a public company, you have to be able to respond when the investors call you, and so if you don’t know first, you really are sort of put off your game,” Capricor CEO Linda Marbán told BioSpace’s Heather McKenzie in an interview.

FDA ‘Unprecedented’ FDA Leaks Sow Confusion for Patients, Sarepta and Capricor Sarepta and Capricor learned of key regulatory decisions from the media and investors, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy families have turned to the news for answers. Meanwhile, the FDA insists it remains committed to notifying companies of any regulatory action before sharing information with the media or public. Read more

Another area of BioSpace’s coverage to earn recognition pertains to the regulatory uncertainty that originated even before Trump took office. At the end of 2024, Congress failed to reauthorize the rare pediatric disease priority review program, sending ripple effects across biopharma.

The FDA set a record for priority review vouchers (PRVs) in 2024, handing out 11 of the 80 it had granted since the program launched in 2012. Awarded to products that have earned the agency’s Rare Pediatric Drug Designation, these vouchers can expedite FDA review—either for that drug or another. Indeed, one of the key value-drivers of the program is that vouchers can be sold, often for a generous sum. The priciest PRV to date cost $350 million, paid by AbbVie to United Therapeutics in 2015. When the program was not promptly reauthorized, rare disease biotechs started to feel the pinch.

“The impact on the rare disease drug developers and the investment community [is] already being felt because of the destabilizing effect of the failure to reauthorize the program prior to its expiration,” Stacey Frisk, executive director of the Rare Disease Company Coalition (RDCC), told BioSpace’s Annalee Armstrong in early 2025.

This story, recognized as part of both BioSpace’s Neal and Azbee, was accompanied by charts and an infographic that laid bare the scale of the issue. Nine months later, as the industry still awaited reauthorization, the RDCC estimated that more than $4 billion in reinvestment dollars would be lost if the program was not reinstated. Luckily that happened shortly thereafter.

Rare diseases Priority Review Vouchers: By the Numbers A BioSpace analysis of all 80 priority review vouchers that have been handed out across the three FDA programs that offer them found that 2024 was the busiest year yet. Companies have disclosed spending $513 million on vouchers that were earned in 2024 so far. Read more

BioSpace was also recognized by SIIA, which puts on the Neal Awards, for our coverage of the cell and gene therapy space and our editorials and opinions on Kennedy’s attack on vaccines and mRNA technology in particular. We were finalists in Best Industry Coverage and Best Commentary for these two beats, respectively.

Finally, I was truly honored by the news that I would be receiving the Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award for exceptional mentorship in B2B journalism. In the email alerting me to this recognition, I was told, “Your dedication to leading BioSpace‘s newsroom has set a standard for excellence in the industry.”

This compliment almost brought me to tears. This was my goal from day one at BioSpace in March 2023, and to have that articulated so clearly by such a reputable organization in B2B journalism after just three years on the job is more than I could have dreamed of. It is also a testament to the team behind BioSpace’s other awards. I may bring out the best in them, but Heather and Annalee have carried the lion’s share of the load when it comes to producing BioSpace’s award-winning journalism.

I’m looking forward to seeing what the next year brings. Our editorial team recently leveled up with the addition of longtime biopharma reporter and editor Gabrielle Masson. Together we will continue to bring you the timely and accurate industry news and insights you’ve come to expect from BioSpace.