New plasma multi-analyte assay precisely quantifies six amyloid beta variants from a single sample

Assay leverages the resolving power of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) as gold-standard technology1,2 to accurately measure trace proteins

Innovation supports research into amyloid processing and the biological effects of amyloid-targeting treatments, including investigational agents such as γ-secretase modulators

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimers--C2N Diagnostics, LLC, a pioneer in advanced diagnostic testing for brain health, announces the launch of a novel plasma multi-analyte assay (MAA) for amyloid beta (Aβ) protein using high-resolution mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). The C2N-Aβ-MAA (6x) precisely quantifies six Aβ peptide variants from a single plasma sample. The variants measured include Aβ37, Aβ38, Aβ39, Aβ40, Aβ42, and Aβ43. This ability to accurately quantitate six unique Aβ variants from one sample enhances efficiency and adds value for clinical studies.

The company believes that the C2N-Aβ-MAA (6x) assay will aid biopharma clinical trials, facilitating better assessments of amyloid biology in Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative conditions. It also supports a precision medicine approach to developing novel treatment strategies. Measuring multiple variants of Aβ peptides holds promise for clinical trials that target Aβ protein processing, such as those evaluating γ-secretase modulators. By measuring changes in shorter and longer Aβ peptides, researchers can investigate treatment effects on amyloid processing, assess pharmacodynamic responses, and inform dose selection. Furthermore, C2N believes that the C2N-Aβ-MAA (6x) may support exploratory research into relationships between Aβ peptide profiles and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) associated with amyloid-targeting treatments.

The new plasma test is available for research use only and complements C2N’s existing Aβ-MAA (6x) assay in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

“Our introduction of the C2N-Aβ-MAA (6x) assay in blood underscores C2N’s commitment to innovation for clinical researchers by advancing novel treatment trials and providing improved diagnostic tools,” says Dr. Joel Braunstein, CEO and President of C2N. “This next-generation assay uses a single sample preparation to elicit important new insights into neurological conditions and treatments impacting brain amyloid processing.”

Over the years, C2N biomarkers have contributed to more than 200 clinical studies worldwide, with over 90,000 Precivity-related biomarker measures reported in peer-reviewed publications, and many more manuscripts currently under review.

The Precivity® line of blood tests currently available clinically includes PrecivityAD®, PrecivityAD2®, and Precivity-ApoE™. PrecivityAD2® received FDA clearance as the first test combining high-resolution mass spectrometry with a multiple-analyte algorithmic score to aid in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease. PrecivityAD® and PrecivityAD2® aid healthcare providers in identifying brain amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer’s disease, while Precivity-ApoE™ determines ApoE proteotype to inform discussions of ARIA risk before anti-amyloid treatment.

For more information, visit https://c2n.com/bioanalytical-services

__________________________ 1 Bravo-Veyrat S, Hopfgartner G. Mass spectrometry based high-throughput bioanalysis of low molecular weight compounds: are we ready to support personalized medicine? Anal Bioanal Chem. 2022;414(1):181-192. doi:10.1007/s00216-021-03583-2. 2 Bravo-Veyrat and Pan et al. in the past. Pan S, Aebersold R, Chen R, et al. Mass spectrometry based targeted protein quantification: methods and applications. J Proteome Res. 2009;8(2):787-797. doi:10.1021/pr800538n

About C2N Diagnostics

C2N is a leading specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®. C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health. C2N’s high-resolution mass spectrometry-based biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision-making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. C2N assays have been used in over 200 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world. This includes landmark treatment and prevention trials involving disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that are changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. Over 90,000 Precivity®-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

The company acknowledges generous support from National Institute on Aging, GHR Foundation, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, BrightFocus Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. For more information visit http://www.c2n.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adam Shapiro

Adam.Shapiro@ASPR.bz

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