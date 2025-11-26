BriaCell to Highlight Positive Phase 2 & Phase 3 Clinical Data at SABCS® 2025

Three poster presentations at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (December 10, 2025) will highlight positive Phase 2 safety and efficacy signals and positive biomarker findings in both the Phase 2 and the pivotal Phase 3 studies

The pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT+CPI is ongoing with an interim analysis expected in H1-2026

The Bria-IMT regimen has received Fast Track Designation from US FDA



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, will present positive biomarker and survival data across three clinical posters at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS®) taking place December 9-12, 2025 at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, 900 E. Market Street, San Antonio, Texas.

“Positive clinical data from our Phase 2 study, together with differentiated biomarker findings from our Phase 3 program reinforce our confidence in our pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer,” stated William V. Williams, MD, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “Together with our pipeline of novel off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, we remain committed to advancing breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy as we work to improve survival and clinical outcomes in cancer patients with unmet medical needs.”

“Our biomarker data provides important insights into the mechanism of action of our novel immunotherapy with the goal of delivering more precisely targeted treatment options for oncologists, physicians, and patients,” commented Miguel A. Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3688

Presentation Number: PS1-13-22

Presentation Title: Impact of Prior Therapy, Genotype Matching, and Biomarkers in the Bria-ABC Phase 3 Trial

Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Late-Breaking Abstract Number: 3713

Presentation Number: PS1-13-23

Presentation Title: Survival Results of Phase II Bria-IMT Allogenic Whole Cell-Based Cancer Vaccine

Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Abstract Number: 1614

Presentation Number: PS2-09-03

Presentation Title: Th1-biased cytokine signatures as biomarkers of clinical benefit following SV-BR-1-GM cancer vaccination in breast cancer.

Poster Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM CST

Copies of the abstracts and posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

