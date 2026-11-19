Annual report identifies gaps in screening, diagnosis and treatment access, and survivorship pathways calling for coordinated action to improve breast cancer care across Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breast Cancer Canada today released its 2026 Progress Report, providing a national assessment of breast cancer care across Canada. Drawing on patient-reported data, national clinical recommendations, health-system indicators and public opinion research, the report identifies where progress is being made and the gaps where further action is needed.

More than 31,000 Canadians are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Despite advances in early detection and personalized treatment, significant regional differences persist in access to screening, diagnostics, biomarker testing, therapies and follow-up care.

“Complexity cannot be an excuse for inconsistency. Breast cancer care has never been more precise, but precision only matters when patients can access it,” said Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada. “Canada has the expertise, research and clinical leadership to improve care. We must ensure evidence and innovation translate into timely, equitable care for every patient, regardless of where they live in the country.”

The report outlines five priorities for improving access, consistency and outcomes across the breast cancer care pathway.

Closing the Gaps in Breast Cancer Management

Priority The gap Breast Cancer Canada’s recommended action Equitable Breast Screening Access to self-referral screening from age 40 varies across Canada. Federal guidance has not kept pace with most provincial progress. Canadians without a regular primary care provider participate at rates more than 30% lower. Align national guidance with current evidence and expand access to routine self-referred breast screening beginning at age 40. Diagnostic and Biomarker Testing Patients can experience extended waits across imaging, biopsy, pathology and biomarker testing. Many specialized tests are sent outside Canada. Expand domestic capacity for specialized biomarker and genomic testing, and improve coordination and access across provinces. Transparency Across the Breast Cancer Care Pathway Patients can face barriers from screening and diagnostic imaging through biopsy, pathology, surgery radiation and chemotherapy. Inconsistent Canadian reporting makes it difficult to identify bottlenecks and disparities. Establish consistent, public reporting of wait times across the full pathway to improve transparency and accountability. More Consistent Breast Cancer Care Across Canada Breast cancer care can vary significantly from province to province and even from city to city. Differences in clinical practices can affect the quality of care patients receive. The adoption and implementation of REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance's national, evidence-based recommendations across Canada to promote more consistent, high-quality care across all major subtypes. Elevating the Patient Voice Breast cancer health policy decisions have traditionally focused on clinical data and treatment efficacy. However, the experiences, priorities and outcomes that matter most to patients are not consistently reflected in Canadian health policy decision-making or research directions. Breast Cancer Canada's PROgress Tracker is a national, patient-driven research study using validated patient-reported outcomes (PROs) to capture real-world experiences over the long-term that will inform future research, health policy and system change. Access to Approved Treatments Access to approved treatments to patients takes prolonged time. After regulatory approval: clinical approval, pricing negotiations, and provincial funding decisions can create additional delays before patients can access treatment. Improve coordination and accountability from Health Canada approval through public reimbursement to reduce delays for timely patient access.

Other aspects of the report look at, screening for high-risk individuals, wait times for treatment, rural equity and patient survivorship.

Read the full Breast Cancer Canada 2026 Progress Report.

“Progress must be measured not only by scientific breakthroughs, but by whether patients can access the right screening, diagnostics and treatment when they need them,” said Shaniah Leduc, Chair of Breast Cancer Canada’s Board of Directors. “This report provides an important foundation for continued research, advocacy and collaboration to address inequities and advance more consistent, high-quality care for all Canadians affected by breast cancer.”

About Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to funding breast cancer research to improve outcomes for Canadians affected by the disease. Through research, education and advocacy, Breast Cancer Canada works to advance precision oncology, improve access to evidence-based care and address gaps across the breast cancer care continuum. Learn more at breastcancer.ca

Media Contact:

Megan Dunscombe

Communications Manager

mdunscombe@breastcancerprogress.ca

800-567-8767 ext. 706