Bionano Announces Presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting that Underscore OGM Utility Across Blood Cancer Research and Cell & Gene Therapy

Thirteen scientific posters feature results from OGM applications in myeloid cancers, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), lymphoma, and other hematological malignancy research will be presented at the conference

Three of the 13 posters were selected to be presented in two sessions dedicated to “Acute Myeloid Leukemias (AML): Biomarkers and Molecular Markers in Diagnosis and Prognosis” and “Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemias: Biomarkers, Molecular Markers, and Minimal Residual Disease in Diagnosis and Prognosis”

Additional poster feature application of OGM in bioprocessing quality control (QC) for analysis of CRISPR/Cas edited cells for use in CAR-T therapy



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2024 will feature a broad range of content covering OGM’s utility for research in areas including myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders.

ASH’s Annual Meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in the field of blood disease. The ASH conference is being held December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California and online.

Thirteen posters featuring results from OGM applications in cytogenomic research will be presented at the conference. Three of the 13 posters were presented in sessions dedicated towards AML (posters 1538 and 1539) and ALL (poster 4224) clinical research applications. Posters displayed at the conference may also be viewed here; online only posters may be viewed here.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Poster Title Author Presented Online Publication Novel Tools to Improve the Challenging Diagnosis of Ph-like ALL. Comparison between Optical Genome Mapping and Digital-MLPA Gianfranco Lapietra (University of Rome) . 1559 Optical Genome Mapping Reclassifies Patients with Intermediate Risk Acute Myeloid Leukemia Baher Krayem (Rambam Health Care Campus) December 7, 2024: 5:30-7:30 PM Online Publication Can Optical Genome Mapping Replace Bone Marrow Biopsies in Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

Logan Hahn, John DeCoteau, Karen Mochoruk, Gabriela Tanumihardja, Logan Hahn (University of Saskatchewan) . Online Publication Optical Genome Mapping in Newly Diagnosed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Simge Erdem (Istanbul University) . 1538 Optical Genome Mapping As Standard-of-Care in Acute Leukemia: Diagnostic and Clinical Impacts 10 Months Post-Implementation Eric McGinnis (University of British Columbia) December 7, 2024: 5:30-7:30 PM Online Publication Templated Insertion Mediates Generation of p190 BCR/ABL Facilitating CML Heterogeneity Uniquely Detected By Optical Genome Mapping Chezi Ganzel (Hebrew University in Jerusalem) . 4224 Genomic Profiling of T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma (T-ALL) for Identification of Driver Aberrations Using Combined Next Generation Sequencing and Optical Genome Mapping in Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory Iman Sarami (MD Anderson Cancer Center) December 9, 2024: 6:00-8:00 PM 1971 Unveiling Clinical Potential: Exploring Cytogenomic Aberrations through Optical Genomic Mapping in Multiple Myeloma J Christine Ye (MD Anderson Cancer Center) December 7, 2024: 5:30-7:30 PM 1462 Chromothripsis Is Enriched at Relapse of Childhood B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Cooccurs with Loss of Function of TP53 and RB1 Genes Zuzanna Urbanska (Medical University of Lodz) December 7, 2024: 5:307:30 PM 1467 Recurrent Focal Mkks-SLX4IP Deletion in ETV6::RUNX1 and Ph/Ph-like B-ALL Yang Zhang (Lu Daopei Hospital) December 7, 2024: 5:30-7:30 PM 3442 CRISPR/Cas9 Multi-Editing Enhances CAR NK Cells Therapeutic Potential Against Multiple Myeloma Eva Castellano (Research Institute Hospital 12 de Octubre) December 8, 2024: 6:00-8:00 PM 2803 Single Center Experience Combining Multiple Tools for Genetic Diagnosis of B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Gloria Hidalgo-Gomez (Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron) December 8, 2024: 6:00-8:00 PM Online Publication Application of Next-Generation Cytogenetics in a Clinical Laboratory for Diagnostic Work-up of Myelodysplastic Syndromes/Neoplasms (MDS) Anindita Ghosh (MD Anderson Cancer Center) .

“The ASH conference brings together thousands of clinicians, scientists and industry members working to conquer blood diseases, and we are pleased that OGM and its role in these research areas will be so well-represented at the meeting,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “The depth, breadth and scale of studies presented on the use of OGM for hematological malignancy research and cell & gene therapy underscore the importance of OGM to this area of medicine and we believe also illustrate progress toward routine use of OGM as an alternative to traditional methods.”

More details on the conference can be found here.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Except as specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “may,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: OGM’s utility for research applications in myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders, and cell & gene therapy; and the utility of OGM for research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at ASH’s 2024 annual meeting; the growth and adoption of OGM for use in research applications in myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders, and cell & gene therapy; and the potential for OGM to be adopted for routine as an alternative to traditional methods. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, such as recent and potential future bank failures and the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and in the Middle East, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions, including inflation and supply chain disruptions; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing and commercializing our products; our ability to further deploy new products and applications and expand the market for our technology platforms; our expectations and beliefs regarding future growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to continue as a “going concern” which requires us to manage costs and obtain significant additional financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; our ability to cure any deficiencies in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules that could adversely affect our ability to raise capital and our financial condition and business; our ability to consummate any strategic alternatives; the risk that if we fail to obtain additional financing we may seek relief under applicable insolvency laws; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; study results that differ or contradict the results mentioned in this press release; failure of OGM to be adopted or to prove useful for research in areas including applications in myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders, and cell & gene therapy; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the ASH’s 2024 annual meeting; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the ASH’s 2024 annual meeting; the failure of OGM to be adopted for routine as an alternative to traditional methods; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

David Holmes

Gilmartin Group

+1 (858) 888-7625

IR@bionano.com